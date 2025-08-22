In a dramatic twist aired on 21 August 2025, Emmerdale viewers were left stunned as Mackenzie Boyd appeared to be murdered by John Sugden, just moments after discovering the truth about Nate Robinson's death. But is Mack really dead?

For those unfamiliar, Emmerdale is a long-running British soap opera set in a fictional Yorkshire village, airing on ITV since 1972. The show follows the lives of local residents, focusing on family, relationships, and dramatic events. John Sugden is a relatively new character who has recently emerged as a dangerous figure, secretly responsible for Nate Robinson's death. He has been manipulating those around him while maintaining the appearance of a helpful and caring man, making him one of the show's current central villains.

Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) began piecing together John Sugden's (Oliver Farnworth) past in this week's episodes. After spotting a photo album linking John to Ben – the man who mysteriously collected Nate Robinson's belongings – Mack connected the dots. He realised that John was behind Nate's death and that Ben had been helping to cover his tracks.

During a seemingly normal lift to the train station, Mack discovered a scrapbook in John's van that confirmed his suspicions. Confronted with the truth, Mack pretended to stay calm but soon found himself in real danger. John diverted their journey, pulling over in a remote location under the pretence of vehicle trouble.

The Attack in the Woods

As tensions rose, Mack tried to send a secret text to Robert, but John interrupted. Realising Mack had uncovered the truth, John refused to let him leave, triggering a desperate escape. Mack ran into the woods, but John followed with a bow and arrow.

In a chilling pursuit, John fired at Mack, eventually hitting him in the back and chest. Mack managed to answer a call from Charity just before being attacked again. John, unmoved by his pleas, struck Mack over the head with a rock, leaving him unconscious and bleeding.

What Happened to Mackenzie Boyd?

The latest scenes suggest that John has stashed Mack's body in the back of his van. Blood was later seen on the vehicle as John returned to The Woolpack, where he claimed to be leaving the village with Aaron. He quickly made an excuse to leave the pub, presumably to deal with Mack's body.

Despite the graphic nature of the attack, ITV has not officially confirmed whether Mack is dead. The show's producers have only said the episode leaves fans 'wondering about his fate'. This echoes last year's uncertainty around Nate's death, which was eventually revealed to be John's doing.

What Has Lawrence Robb Said?

Lawrence Robb has remained tight-lipped about whether he's leaving Emmerdale. Rumours about his future on the soap have circulated for weeks, but nothing has been confirmed.

Mack's wife, Charity Dingle, believes he is in London after a heated argument. This misdirection is likely to delay any immediate search for him, adding to the tension in upcoming episodes. With John preparing to leave the village, fans are left wondering whether he will get away with yet another murder.

What's Next for Emmerdale?

ITV has a history of stretching out big storylines, especially those involving disappearances and long-held secrets. As of now, Mack's fate is uncertain, and no official exit has been announced for Lawrence Robb.

John Sugden's actions have now made him the soap's most dangerous character, with two possible murders linked to his name. The next few episodes are set to focus on whether anyone grows suspicious and how long John can keep his crimes hidden.

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.