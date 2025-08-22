Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has always been about pushing the limits. In fact, the 63-year-old has built a career out of doing just that.

Across decades, fans have watched Cruise scale a skyscraper, dangle on the side of an airplane, and even drive a motorcycle to a cliff. For the action star, it's all part of the job. But following a serious accident on the set of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, has Cruise had enough?

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Left Tom Cruise With Back and Finger Injuries

Cruise has pulled off risky stunts for his box office hit franchise in the past, but for his final Mission: Impossible movie, the actor took things a step further. Unfortunately, the move also led to some serious injuries on set.

While doing a commentary for the bonus content of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise revealed just how intense it was to shoot the biplane scene with co-star Esai Morales.

'Oh, this almost broke my back,' the actor admitted, according to Entertainment Weekly. Meanwhile, after filming a scene where Cruise hung on for dear life outside a plane while holding on to a seatbelt, the actor also severely injured his fingers. 'This separated the joints in Tom's fingers from the force, so by the time we finished this sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen,' director Christopher McQuarrie revealed, adding that it was 'painful to watch.'

Is Tom Cruise Done With Action Movies After 'Mission: Impossible'?

Anyone who's been following Cruise's career over the years would know that this A-lister is no quitter. And yes, he typically performs stunts himself, no matter how ambitious and dangerous it is.

But has he finally had enough after the injuries he suffered in his last Mission: Impossible film? Probably not. One might remember that Cruise also suffered some serious injuries while filming previous Mission: Impossible instalments. But ever the professional, the actor kept going.

Sure, the Oscar-nominated actor is not as young as he used to be, but Cruise sure knows how to keep himself fit. And staying in top condition is key to pulling off some crazy onscreen stunts (possibly, at whatever age).

Also, as far as action films go, it's safe to say we haven't seen the last of Cruise yet. According to reports, the actor may be reuniting with McQuarrie for a rumoured remake of the 1977 Clint Eastwood-starrer The Gauntlet alongside Scarlett Johansson.

In addition, one might also recall that Cruise has been in talks to do a space movie in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX for some time. That said, there have been no updates on the project since it was first announced. Aside from this, there are also plans for Cruise and Emily Blunt to reunite for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, although it is unclear if it is pushing forward.

Amid all these prospective projects, Cruise has been busy working on an upcoming film with Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Tentatively titled Judy, the director just described the movie as a 'brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions' during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The cast also includes John Goodman, Emma D'Arcy, and Jesse Plemons. While discussing the film, Iñárritu also praises Cruise for his 'total commitment' and 'total madness.'