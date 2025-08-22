The adult entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of its stars, Kylie Page. The circumstances surrounding her passing are a stark reminder of a growing crisis.

New details from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report have shed light on what led to her passing.

Cause of Death Confirmed

The cause of death for the late adult film star Kylie Page has been officially determined. According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's public record, Page's passing was the result of a fatal mixture of fentanyl and cocaine. The death was ruled an accident. The report states that she passed away at her home on 25 June 2025.

According to a July report from TMZ, Page, whose real name was Kylie Pylant, was sober in the days leading up to her death. The publication noted that she had been dedicated to her sobriety and had just celebrated a 60-day milestone before she passed away.

Battling Addiction

The publication added that Page had a long history of substance abuse, beginning in her teens, and was not only attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings but was also leading some of the sessions. The star, known for her blonde hair, had struggled with drugs for years. She had checked into a rehabilitation facility and was living in a sober house while trying to improve her life.

The star was one of the adult performers who appeared in the Netflix docuseries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, a show executive-produced by Rashida Jones. She was featured in the third episode, where she spoke about her career and her long-standing drug use.

A Life Remembered

Pornography site Brazzers confirmed the loss in June, stating, 'The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page's passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went.'

Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 🤍 — Brazzers (@Brazzers) June 26, 2025

Her friend and fellow performer, Leah Gotti, told AVN that she remembered Page as an 'infectious person' with a 'really light and bright' personality. Gotti added that Page 'just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible.'

The two performers began their careers in the same modelling house at 18 before entering the adult film industry. Page's talent agency, Hussie Models, also paid tribute, stating that 'Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking.'

A Community in Mourning

Hussie Models, her talent agency, also paid tribute to the star, stating, 'Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking.' Agency spokesperson Alex Mack added, 'She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went. That's exactly how I'll always remember her, full of life and kindness.'

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie's family,… — Hussie Models (@HussieModels) June 26, 2025

Kylie's Team also shared an emotional post on her Instagram account at the time, stating, 'It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news that Kylie passed away on June 25th.'

'This is not how we ever imagined having to reach out to her community, but we know how much love surrounded her here. Kylie was a light in every room. Magnetic, brilliant, and full of soul. She gave herself fully to her art, her fans, and the people she loved.'

The Instagram post also included a link to a GoFundMe to help bring her back to the Midwest and support her family during this difficult time. 'All proceeds from this post will go directly to her family,' the message concluded.