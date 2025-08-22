In a world that loves to judge, actor Julia Fox is no stranger to the spotlight. But her recent announcement—that she identifies as pansexual—has once again thrust her into the centre of an online firestorm, with critics accusing her of faking it for attention.

A Bold New Chapter

Julia Fox, the actress known for her connection to Kanye West, has opened up about her sexuality, revealing she is pansexual. This announcement comes a year after she appeared to state that she was a lesbian.

The 35-year-old, who has a son with her former husband Peter Artemiev, explained that her attraction is based on a person's identity rather than their gender, adding that 'men don't do it for me physically.'

Speaking Her Truth

In a conversation with Allure Magazine, Fox stated, 'I'm pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything. She clarified that her physical attraction leans towards women, but a mental or emotional connection is what truly matters, describing herself as 'a vibes person'.

In Julia Fox’s Allure Next cover story, the HIM star talks about aging, pansexuality, why she hates the word “celebrity,” and what she wishes she could do over: https://t.co/JV1PJl2V5J pic.twitter.com/W73ViRW0r9 — Allure (@Allure_magazine) August 19, 2025

She went on to say that men 'don't do it for me at all' physically. Fox also explained that she doesn't miss dating men, questioning why a man 'would be beneficial' in her life currently. Fox explained that she's now focused on her life as a mother and on her career.

On Motherhood and Relationships

'I'm laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true. There's just so much more you can do with your time than waiting around to see if a guy's going to text you back or not.'

Speaking about her journey to understanding her sexuality, Fox commented that it can be harder for women because 'we are so programmed to perform for men.' She also reflected on past relationships with female 'psycho codependent besties,' realising that they were more than just friendships.

'Looking back, I'm like, Oh my God, we were in a relationship.' However, she said at the time she 'couldn't because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me.'

Online Backlash: 'Anything for Attention'

The actress' comments sparked a wave of confusion and criticism from fans, who quickly took to social media. One user questioned her statement, writing, 'Men don't do it for me at all physically but I am pansexual", um.... well that's not pansexual. Also I could be attracted to anyone or anything? Does she think she gets a medal for being attracted to trans and non-binary people in a somewhat dehumanising way or something?' adding that 'pansexuality isn't just bisexuality with a strong preference for women.'

The backlash continued online, with one person writing that Fox is 'not a lesbian', but 'bisexual and apparently an attention seeker'. A third commenter simply wrote: 'Anything for attention.'

Another user pointed out the shift in Fox's identity, stating, 'Julia fox came out as "lesbian" last year after dating men her whole life. now she switched to "pansexual" and said she is attracted to men's mind. Wtf is men's mind?'

However, some people praised the star for her honesty. One person commented that she's 'pansexual, vibes over labels!' while another wrote that 'vibes is a good way to define one's sexuality, tbh. Better than bi or pansexual.'

The First Revelation

In July 2024, Fox had already surprised her fans when she seemed to suggest she was a lesbian. This occurred when she reposted a TikTok video from user @emgwaciedawgie, in which the user says, 'I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'

Julia Fox comes out as lesbian in new TikTok:



“So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again” pic.twitter.com/R8xbMMdDVG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2024

In her video, the star—who had recently talked about being celibate—stated, 'Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won't happen again.' This led the original poster of the video to write in the comments: 'did i just facilitate julia fox coming out... ily queen.'

Past Statements on Sexuality

This isn't the first time the mother-of-one has spoken about her sexuality. Back in 2022, during an appearance on the show Ziwe, she revealed she was considering exploring her 'gay bone' and wanted to start dating women.

Earlier in 2024, Fox also shared that she had been celibate for more than two and a half years. She had previously revealed that she and the rapper were not intimate during their brief relationship.