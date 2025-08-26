The countdown to the 2028 Olympics is still years away, but the Games are already in the spotlight as innovations, athlete rumours, and security plans capture worldwide attention. From new sports making their debut to bold changes in traditional disciplines, the upcoming event is sparking debate and excitement.

High-profile athletes are fuelling speculation about possible comebacks, while organisers face scrutiny over budgets, logistics, and the complex security measures needed for one of the world's largest sporting spectacles.

When the 2028 Olympics Begin

The Games will officially open on 14 July 2028, closing on 30 July, with the Paralympics running from 15 to 27 August. In a first for the Olympics, the opening ceremony will be staged simultaneously at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The build-up will include a 50-state torch relay, beginning in April 2028, uniting the country before the flame is lit in Los Angeles.

'We will do a 50-state torch relay. It's never been done before, and we believe that that torch relay is the thread that's going to bind the nation to L.A. and California. And it's a way that we are going to unify the world. And the world will see that we are L.A. strong and California is strong,' said LA28 organizing committee chief executive Reynold Hoover, as reported by The Sports Examiner.

Who Is Hosting the 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles joins London and Paris as the only cities to host the Summer Olympics three times. The LA28 Organising Committee is responsible for staging the event, working with local and state governments.

On the federal level, President Donald Trump has announced a new Olympics task force to oversee preparations, including security, visas, and logistics. The group is chaired by senior officials and Olympians, with Vice President J.D. Vance serving as vice chair.

Where the Games Will Be Held

Events will be held at existing venues across Los Angeles and Southern California, reducing the need for new permanent infrastructure. Major locations include:

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Crypto.com Arena

The city is expanding its public transport network through the 'Twenty-eight by '28' initiative. In addition, a partnership with Archer Aviation is expected to introduce air taxi services, a first for the Olympic Games.

Sports and New Additions

The programme will feature 351 events across 36 sports. New Olympic entries include flag football and squash, while baseball, softball, cricket, and lacrosse return.

Popular youth sports such as skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing have been confirmed as permanent fixtures. Meanwhile, modern pentathlon is undergoing a radical change, with horse riding replaced by a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course.

Athletes and Anticipated Storylines

Athlete narratives are already shaping interest in LA28. Simone Biles has suggested she may not be finished with competition, telling reporters 'never say never' about a return.

Marathon legend Joan Benoit Samuelson, who won gold in Los Angeles in 1984, believes the Games will inspire a new generation of distance runners.

Cricket will make its Olympic comeback for the first time since 1900, though the sport faces challenges due to disputes within US cricket administration. Organisers remain optimistic the event will boost cricket's global reach.

Budget and Security Considerations

The projected budget for LA28 stands at $6.9 billion (£5.1 billion), funded mainly by private sources.

Security is a central focus, with federal and local authorities negotiating staffing levels and the role of the Los Angeles Police Department. These talks come amid broader concerns about political tensions, wildfire risks, and labour disputes across the region.