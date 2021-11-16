Marco Asensio is considering his Real Madrid future after falling out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti. The Spain international is ready to find pastures new and has garnered interest from a number of clubs including English Premier League big guns Liverpool and Arsenal, while clubs in Italy and Germany are also showing interest.

The 25-year-old was once considered to be a future star at the Santiago Bernabeu, but recent injuries and loss of form has seen him struggle to reach his full potential. Moreover, the emergence of Vinicius Junior has seen his playing time reduced this season, with Asensio limited to just four starts in La Liga.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Liverpool and Arsenal are the frontrunners for Asensio's signature should he decide to leave Real. The two clubs are keen to bring him to England with the promise of more regular game time, but former Real Madrid and Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has urged the Spaniard to choose the Gunners over the Reds.

The 49-year-old former two-time Champions League winner believes Asensio has a better chance of playing regularly if he joins Arsenal rather than Liverpool. McManaman feels the Real attacker, who can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, can potentially fill in for Alexandre Lacazette, who will leave the Gunners next summer.

"If (he was to move to) a club next year I'd say it would be Arsenal. Aubameyang's coming to the end of his career – or he's certainly into his thirties – and with Lacazette in a similar position and coming to the end of his contract, Asensio could be at a club where he'd probably have more joy of playing," McManaman said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"If he's to leave in 18 months, it's still a long, long way away. But I think he's an Arsenal type of player, like an [Martin] Odegaard, who's good on the ball, not necessarily really quick, but turns well, scores goals and makes chances," he added.

Arsenal will lose two attacking players in Lacazette and Eddie Nkethiah next summer with both players expected to leave when their contracts expire. A recent report also suggested that the club may be willing to sell right winger Nicolas Pepe, who has failed to set the league on fire since his club-record £72 million move from Lille.

The departures of a plethora of attacking talent is certain to force Mikel Arteta into the market for replacements. Asensio could well be one of the players Arsenal will consider seriously owing to his ability to create and score goals.