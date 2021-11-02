Marco Asensio wants out of Real Madrid after falling out of favour under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, and there is a queue of clubs waiting to sign him. The Spaniard was thought be part of a bright future at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the emergence of Vinicius and recent injury troubles have seen him lose his place in the starting XI.

The Spain international has started just three La Liga games and has failed to complete the full 90 minutes even once this season. Asensio has registered three goals in nine La Liga appearances, but looks unlikely to be given a regular run in the starting XI by Ancelotti.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, the Spain international is keen to seek pastures new when the winter transfer window opens in January. Asensio has garnered interest from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and the German Bundesliga, and is expected to communicate his preference to Real president Florentino Perez if his situation does not improve in the coming weeks.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the interested clubs from England alongside Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus. However, it is Borussia Dortmund from the Bundesliga that is leading the race for the 25-year-old's signature owing to their close relationship with the Madrid giants. The two clubs have been involved in a number of deals in recent years and could connect yet again with Asensio on Dortmund's radar.

Despite being a fringe player for now, Ancelotti is expected to fight to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu at least until the end of this season. Asensio is expected to start Real's upcoming Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after Rodrygo suffered an injury against Elche.

Asensio will have just one year remaining on his deal at the end of the current season, and if he fails to sign an extension, Perez will have no choice but to sell him to the highest bidder either in January or next summer. The Spanish giants will have no intention of letting him enter the final year of his contract and risk losing one of their top assets on a free transfer in 2023.