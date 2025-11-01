Apple's iPhone Fold has long been the subject of whispers and wild speculation, but the wait is nearly over.

The company that revolutionised the smartphone is close to unveiling a foldable device promising not just a fresh look, but a reimagined experience. If you've ever wanted your phone to expand, contract, and keep up with your lifestyle, this is the moment you've been waiting for.

Unfolding the Future: Why the iPhone Fold Should Reshape Phones

Apple is preparing to shatter expectations with the iPhone Fold, a smartphone poised to offer versatility and durability in ways previous devices couldn't.

Credible sources, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest Apple's design is inspired by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, favouring a book-style fold over the clamshell approach.

A titanium chassis ensures rigidity, while Apple's choice of liquid metal and stainless steel for the hinge promises improved durability and fewer creases.

Industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo confirms that structural optimisation is behind the device's robust frame, alongside liquid metal die-casting to eliminate long-standing foldable pain points.

Two Screens, Double the Possibilities

Inside, users will discover a virtually crease-free 7.8-inch display, designed for immersive gaming or multitasking, with dimensions reminiscent of an iPad Mini.

The external 5.5-inch display makes quick work of notifications and calls. Display experts report crystal-clear resolutions: the inner screen boasts 2,713 x 1,920 pixels, while the outer clocks in at 2,088 x 1,422. Apple's signature approach, blending precise engineering and aesthetic design, is set to redefine the foldable experience.

Cameras That See It All

Photography on the iPhone Fold won't disappoint. Kuo expects dual 48-megapixel rear lenses, a punch-hole camera on the front when folded, and even a rumoured under-screen camera inside—allowing seamless selfies and video calls, whether opened or closed. Gurman recently reported a four-camera array, balancing power and practicality.

Touch ID Makes Its Return on the iPhone Fold

Surprisingly, Apple has opted to skip Face ID, making space for a Touch ID-enabled side button. Gurman and Kuo corroborate this choice, which echoes the design found in Apple's iPad line. It's a move focused on maximising internal space while keeping security options familiar and swift.

Connectivity That Pushes the Limits

Apple's second-generation C2 modem will ensure rapid cellular connections, mmWave support in the US, and no physical SIM slot. The modem builds on the groundwork laid by Apple's C1 chips, continuing the brand's push towards complete independence from Qualcomm. Faster data and more efficient power management are locked in.

Battery and Efficiency: Lasting All Day

The iPhone Fold will pack a carbon lithium battery exceeding 5,000mAh, supplementing Apple's focus on slim design and power efficiency. Korean leaks confirm that Apple's trimming of display driver size makes room for more high-density cells—giving users an all-day device ready for heavy use.

Sleek Colours, Premium Price

Early prototypes suggest only black and white finishes are in the pipeline. The iPhone Fold isn't shy about its premium status, with multiple reports setting its price between £1,650 ($2,000) and £2,060 ($2,500)—potentially Apple's most expensive iPhone ever.

Investment analysts at UBS and Foxconn's manufacturing scale hint at cost optimisation for hinge assemblies, but whether that translates to lower prices is yet to be determined. For Apple fans, this device is expected to be a 'must-have' provided its build lives up to sky-high expectations.

When Will You Get It? The Launch Is Closer Than You Think

The device entered the New Product Introduction phase at Foxconn in March and is now rumoured to be in pre-production. According to industry insiders, mass production is planned for late 2026, with a possible autumn launch.

While delays into 2027 are still possible, most sources—including Gurman—point to a September 2026 debut. Apple's precision in design, especially with the hinge, continues to be the primary factor shaping timelines.