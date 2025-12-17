Researchers have recently spotted a lemon-shaped exoplanet with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST.)

The bizarre discovery reported the object as having 'the mass of the sun, but the size of a city', according to Michael Zhang of The University of Chicago. The report further states that PSR J2322-2650b atmospheric spectrum consists mainly of carbon compounds C2 and C3.

Scientists are using Webb to investigate an oddball exoplanet: Jupiter-mass, gaseous, lemon-shaped, may or may not contain diamonds at its core, orbiting a pulsar. https://t.co/OThPVePaaZ pic.twitter.com/L2fiDXp7t3 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 16, 2025

'This is a new type of planet atmosphere that nobody has ever seen before', Zhang later said. 'Instead of finding the normal molecules we expect to see on an exoplanet — like water, methane, and carbon dioxide — we saw molecular carbon, specifically carbon-3 and carbon-2', he added.

The exoplanet has been officially named PSR J2322-2650b, with a mass similar to that of Jupiter. It is said to be orbiting a neutron star or pulsar at a relatively close distance.

In a report by Interesting Engineering, PSR J2322-2650b's distance from its pulsar is about a million miles, with a full orbit (a full year) completed every 7.8 hours.

No Starlight, Better View

PSR J2322-2650b's host planet, or the pulsar, emits mostly gamma rays along with high-energy particles, which are undetectable by Webb's infrared instruments. The unlikely pair gives scientists a unique opportunity to observe the exoplanet more closely.

'This system is unique because we are able to view the planet illuminated by its host star, but not see the host star at all. So we get a really pristine spectrum. And we can better study this system in more detail than normal exoplanets', says Maya Beleznay, a Stanford University graduate student.

Exo-Puzzle?

Scientists continue to be baffled as to how the exoplanet came to be formed, particularly since its carbon-enriched atmosphere 'rules out every known formation mechanism', according to Zhang.

Zhang stated, 'Did this thing form like a normal planet? No, because the composition is entirely different'. He went on to say, 'Did it form by stripping the outside of a star, like "normal" black widow systems are formed? Probably not, because nuclear physics does not make pure carbon'.

Researchers are also referring to the exoplanet and host pulsar as a rarely seen 'black widow' system where the pulsar orbits a low-mass companion star, producing strong enough wind to vaporize the smaller star.

In this case, the companion star is not a star but an exoplanet, officially considered one by the International Astronomical Union.

Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology Institute member Roger Romani theorises that 'As the companion cools down, the mixture of carbon and oxygen in the interior starts to crystallize. Pure carbon crystals float to the top and get mixed into the helium, and that's what we see'.

Romani shares that he is looking forward to acquiring more information about the exoplanet's atmosphere, considering it a good puzzle to solve.

What to Expect

The discovery of PSR J2322-2650b emphasises how little we know about space, and encourages theoretical astrophysicists to dig deeper with every observation of diverse systems.

The bizarre characteristics of the PSR J2322-2650b only indicates there are many other exoplanets waiting to be discovered.