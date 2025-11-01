Apple's relentless pursuit of perfection never stops — and the next iPad Pro proves it. The company is reportedly gearing up for one of its biggest hardware leaps yet: the addition of a vapour chamber cooling system.

This advanced design, inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro, could redefine how Apple's professional-grade tablet handles performance, efficiency, and heat control. With rumours swirling and details emerging from well-known sources, there's plenty to unpack before the next-generation iPad Pro lands in 2027.

A Leap in Cooling Technology for the iPad Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to introduce a vapour chamber cooling system to future iPad Pro models.

This technology, already praised in the iPhone 17 Pro, uses liquid cooling to distribute heat more efficiently — keeping the device cooler even when handling demanding tasks such as 3D rendering, gaming, and AI-driven workflows.

This isn't just a small tweak. As Apple's chips continue to grow more powerful, the company's engineers appear to be addressing one of the brand's last remaining performance challenges: thermal throttling.

Current iPad Pro models rely on copper heatsinks, but the vapour chamber system promises much faster and more consistent cooling. According to Gurman, this change could make the next tablet markedly more efficient and sustainable during high-intensity use.

The M6 Chip: Small Node, Huge Impact

At the heart of the next-gen iPad Pro will be Apple's new M6 system-on-chip (SoC), expected to be fabricated using TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometre process.

This follows the M5 chip, which powers the 2025 iPad Pro lineup, offering substantial performance gains, improved power efficiency, and future-proof capabilities.

Gurman notes that Apple will likely debut the M6 chip in the 2027 release of the iPad Pro. The new silicon could push the device closer to laptop-grade performance while preserving the thin, silent design that distinguishes tablets from MacBooks.

The 2nm manufacturing process suggests enhanced energy efficiency, paving the way for longer battery life and faster workloads with reduced heat output — exactly what the vapour chamber cooling system aims to support.

iPad Pro on an 18-Month Refresh Cycle

Interestingly, Apple now appears to be running an 18-month upgrade cycle for the iPad Pro. That puts the next generation squarely in line for a 2027 debut.

Following the iPhone 17 Pro's success, Apple's decision to refine similar features for the iPad Pro seems like a logical step in blending performance across its platforms.

Gurman also hinted that successful results from these improvements could eventually influence other Apple products. Devices like the MacBook Air — which still rely on passive cooling — may eventually adopt this same vapour chamber system if testing proves beneficial.

The iPad Pro Experience, Redefined

When Apple introduced the latest iPad Pro in October 2025, powered by the M5 chip and fitted with a C1X modem, faster charging, and 12GB of RAM as standard, it already felt like a powerful leap forward.

Early reviewers even noted that the device rarely warmed during heavy use. However, as apps become more sophisticated and workloads scale, sustaining performance is crucial — and Apple appears determined to future-proof its flagship tablet for this reality.

With the forthcoming M6 chip and vapour chamber technology, the 2027 iPad Pro looks poised to elevate the user experience once again. As Gurman rightly observed, Apple's chips are now approaching laptop power levels, and that means cooling innovation has never been more essential.