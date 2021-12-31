Barcelona are in desperate need to raise funds and slash their wage bill to ease their financial troubles, which has seen a number of first-team stars being linked with moves away from the Camp Nou. Sergino Dest's name has cropped up on more than one occasion, with suggestions that the Catalan club are willing to listen to offers for the right-back.

Dest was a regular starter under Ronald Koeman, but has not impressed new manager Xavi Hernandez. The former Barcelona midfielder, who is trying to build a team with his identity, is ready to cash-in on the right-back's market value and help strengthen other areas of his team.

The 21-year-old joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, and was in-demand even last summer after just one season at the Camp Nou. The La Liga outfit decided to retain his services, but his agent Herr Bliemeister has made it clear that his client will not be short of suitors even if Barcelona put him on the transfer block during the upcoming January transfer window.

"He has a lot of inquiries, even in the summer he had a lot of offers. But his coach at the time, Ronald Koeman, really wanted to keep him," Bliemeister said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "We'll see what happens nows. One thing is clear: a player like Sergiño Dest is definitely not lacking in alternatives."

Bayern Munich have been monitoring the situation since last summer, and are said to still hold an interest in signing the Netherlands-born United States international defender. The German champions could make a move in the upcoming transfer window to provide competition for current first choice Benjamin Pavard.

Apart from the Bavarian giants, Premier League club Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Dest after losing Ben Chilwell to a long-term ACL injury. The USA international's versatility allows him to also play at left-back, which has put the Blues on alert going into the winter transfer market with Barcelona valuing the defender at €25 million.