Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes made it clear that he wants to remain at the Emirates Stadium in the long-term. The Brazilian centre-back was courted by Juventus this summer, as they sought a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.

The Serie A giants were scouring the market for a replacement for the Italian veteran, who joined MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer. Juventus settled on Magalhaes as the ideal candidate, and opened talks with Arsenal over a potential summer move.

The Brazil international has established himself a one of Mikel Arteta's key players since arriving from Lille in a £27 million deal in 2020. Magalhaes had formed a strong partnership with Ben White at the heart of Arsenal's backline, helping them to a fifth place finish last season.

According to The Independent, Arsenal were ready to listen to Juventus only if they began their bidding close to the £50 million mark for the Brazilian. The Italian club were unwilling to match the asking price, but were willing to include at least two players as part of the deal to drive the price down.

However, Juventus' interest mounted to nothing after it became clear that Arsenal were unwilling to sanction the move. Moreover, Magalhaes has confirmed that he had no intention of leaving North London, as he has bought into Arteta's ongoing revolution at the club.

"It's always nice to get that recognition but I'm really focused on Arsenal," Magalhaes said, as part of a wide ranging interview with Sky Sports at London Colney.

"I am very happy here. I've got a good relationship with my team-mates and I am fully committed to the project," he added. "I am convinced that, with the project we have, we can achieve a lot."

The 24-year-old is used to playing alongside White, who arrived from Brighton in a £50 million deal last summer. However, he started the 2022-23 campaign alongside a new partner - William Saliba. The duo put on a strong partnership as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their opening game.

Magalhaes was full of praise for the 21-year-old former St Etienne ace, and feels both of them have similar qualities. He is also certain their ability to speak French to each other will allow them to form a strong partnership, with Saliba expected to maintain his place when Leicester visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

"He is a good friend of mine already," the Brazilian added. "He has added a lot of quality to the team and I think he has a brilliant future ahead of him."

"I have been here for two years now, so I do have experience that I can use to help him. But at the same time, he can help me," Magalhaes said. "We have similar qualities. I think we complement each other well."