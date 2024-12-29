A financial expert has given up trying to help a 30-year-old dog owner who refuses in-office jobs due to her pet's separation anxiety, leaving her with an unstable income.

In a TikTok video, Caleb Hammer explained that the woman's reluctance to work in traditional roles made it impossible for him to devise a practical budget based on her irregular earnings. Despite offering resources and suggestions, Hammer admitted he couldn't help someone unwilling to adapt to financial reality.

The woman, who held a remote job for one year and two short-term gigs before that, has found it increasingly challenging to secure remote work. Hammer noted that the competition for remote jobs has skyrocketed, especially as tech layoffs push highly skilled professionals into the remote job market.

'She's now competing with top global talent,' Hammer said. He further highlighted that the gig economy is surging, with over one-third of the U.S. workforce—around 59 million people—freelancing. Globally, 50% of freelancers focus on skilled work such as coding, marketing, and counselling.

COVID-19 Pandemic Boosted the Gig Economy

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found a significant rise in remote work during the pandemic lockdowns. While restrictions were lifted in 2022, remote work participation remains much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

By 2025, the number of gig workers worldwide is expected to increase by 30 million, and the global freelance market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 15% through 2026.

Many turned to freelancing during the pandemic as mass layoffs and business closures left people dependent on stimulus checks. Around 75% of new freelancers now combine online and offline gigs to ensure financial stability in uncertain times.

While remote work offers flexibility, independence, and diverse earning opportunities, it has drawbacks. Hammer pointed out that while in-office jobs guarantee regular income, remote work often results in sporadic payments, making long-term financial planning challenging.

Dog Separation Anxiety: A Growing Issue

Hammer's attempts to help the woman find a solution repeatedly hit a wall due to what he called 'the dog thing.' The woman's refusal to leave her pet alone has complicated her ability to earn a steady income.

Pet separation anxiety is a genuine struggle for many dog owners, as revealed by a CertaPet study showing that 47% of dog parents experience anxiety when separated from their pets. For some, this anxiety ranges from reluctance to leave their pets alone to outright refusal to travel without them.

The pandemic has exacerbated this issue, with many people working 100% remotely during lockdowns and growing accustomed to being with their pets all day. Returning to the office proved difficult, forcing some pet parents to reconsider their job roles entirely.

Past traumatic experiences—such as a pet becoming ill at a boarding kennel or a sitter neglecting their duties—can make owners even more determined never to leave their dogs again. Additionally, rescued dogs with challenging histories often require close emotional support, further tethering their owners to them.

Hammer suggested that the woman consider having a family member look after her dog temporarily to help her transition into a more stable job, but she resisted the idea.

Ways to Reduce Separation Anxiety

Experts believe that fostering independence in dogs can ease separation anxiety for both pets and their owners. Training dogs to handle time apart from their humans is crucial, starting as early as possible after adoption.

Dr Linda Harper, a Chicago-based psychologist specialising in the emotional challenges of caring for animals, advocates for dog owners to attend behaviour or training seminars. These programmes can reassure owners and help them understand that short periods of separation benefit both the pet and the parent in the long term.

For those locking themselves away for years due to their pet's anxiety, Harper advises gradually building their confidence and seeking professional support if necessary. Ultimately, she argues, overcoming this anxiety will lead to a healthier, more balanced relationship between owner and dog.