Bayern Munich are open to parting ways with Robert Lewandowski if he fails to accept their offer of a new deal. The Polish forward's current contract expires in 2023 and the Bavarian club have no intention of letting him enter the final year of his deal.

The German Bundesliga club have a strict policy of offering players over the age of 30 just a one year extension, but are willing to make an exception for Lewandowski. According to Marca, Bayern are ready to offer the Poland international a one-year deal with the same salary, or a two-year deal if he agrees to take a pay cut.

Lewandowski has been among the best players in the world in recent seasons. After missing out on a chance to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or, he was recently crowned the best player at FIFA's The Best awards. The 33-year-old has scored 40-plus goals in each of his last six seasons and is well on the way to achieving that again this campaign having already netted 34 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

The Polish marksman will not be short of suitors with powerhouse clubs across Europe certain to be queueing up to sign him, if he is made available this summer. Manchester City were linked with a move last summer, but chose not to pursue a move. With Pep Guardiola still searching for a striker, they could reignite their interest.

Lewandowski is valued at €50 million by the German champions, and any top club in Europe will be ready to meet their valuation for one of the best strikers at the moment. The former Borussia Dortmund forward was asked about his future at the FIFA Best gala, but the Bayern forward refused to speculate and suggested that his focus was on performing on the pitch rather than his contract status.

"When you show your performance on the pitch, it doesn't matter whether you play in team A, B or C," Lewandowski said. "I can't think too much about speculation about other clubs or a new contract."

"In the end, I have to stay focused and do my best. That's always first on my mind. I'm an experienced player and hide everything else. There is still enough time. I stay patient and calm and don't stress."