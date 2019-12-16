The Kensington Palace Garden home of ex-F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone's daughter was burgled on December 13. For Tamara Ecclestone, Friday the 13th brought misfortune hours after she and her family left their London home for their Christmas holiday. It is believed that three robbers broke into the home and over a span of 50 minutes stole precious jewellery from Tamara and husband Jay Rutland's safes. The socialite's representative has confirmed that the family has lost £50m worth of assets.

The F1 heiress' 57-room property is in one of the United Kingdom's most affluent and secure neighbourhoods. The "Billionaire's Row" is permanently patrolled by security officers of the Diplomatic Protection Group. Checkpoints and patrols are meant to ensure the safety of the residents of the mansions worth upwards of £33m.

Aside from the common security of the area, Tamara's mansion has private security guards to keep an eye on the mansion from their control room. Even with the multi-layer security system in place, it is suspected that three invaders entered the home.

Police suspect that the burglars broke in through the garden and entered the home. They went unnoticed within the mansion for around 50-minutes. During that time, they broke into Tamara and Jay's individual safes.

Sources told The Sun that the items of jewellery stolen included rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle worth £80k which was a wedding gift to Tamara. The safes were hidden in the couple's dressing rooms, which indicates that the thieves took their time to first locate them and then break into them.

Nearly an hour after the break-in, a security guard realised that the mansion had unwanted visitors. Disturbed by the alarmed security guard, the three perpetrators fled the property.

Three police vehicles reached the scene of the crime on Friday night. Police are questioning shocked neighbours who did not expect the security breach. Criminals targeting Tamara threatens the safety of the homes of other famous residents like Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Roman Abramovich.

Even though sources reported that Tamara and her family were deeply angered and disturbed by the incident, it has not dampened the family holiday. Tamara shared pictures of her 5-year-old daughter enjoying their vacation.