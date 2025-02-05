Tech CEO Andrei Karkar, son of world-renowned ballerina Natalia Makarova and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Edward Karkar, has been arrested on charges of violent sexual assault.

Karkar, 47, was taken into custody on Saturday—his birthday—at his San Francisco condo, valued at nearly £800,000 ($7 million).

Andrei Karkar Arrested For Rape In San Francisco

San Francisco police responded to a sexual assault report at a residence on the 100 block of Fremont Street shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Property records indicate Karkar owns a condo in a luxury building at 181 Fremont Street—the same block where the reported assault occurred.

The victim reported being forcibly raped and assaulted, and police identified Karkar as the suspect. Jail records indicate he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, rape by force or violence, damaging a wireless communication device, first-degree robbery, and false imprisonment.

Karkar's attorney, Eric Safire, said his client hasn't been formally charged. Even so, San Francisco County court records confirm a probable cause filing was submitted Tuesday.

Who Is Andrei Karkar?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Karkar has served as the Chief Executive Officer of ERAS Holdings since 2006. ERAS Holdings engages in a broad range of investment activities and maintains the flexibility to invest in a wide variety of asset classes.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for The Metals Company. Karkar's bio on The Metals Company, a Canadian base and strategic metals producer, describes him as a global investor with extensive experience in diverse strategic investments.

With a Bachelor's degree from Georgetown University, Karkar also serves on the board of Shepherd CMMS, which offers an Oracle solution for industrial maintenance management, and previously served as a Director of DeepGreen Metals Inc.

Shepherd CMMS told DailyMail.com that Karkar is not on their board. However, their documents show his company, ERAS Capital, owns 1.53% of Shepherd CMMS.

Karkar's Famous Parents

Karkar's mother, Natalia Makarova, is a distinguished Russian dancer once hailed by The New York Times as 'one of the world's great ballerinas.' His deceased father, Edward Karkar, founded Karkar Electronics, a telecommunications company that developed voice and data communications.

4 Sept 1970, Natalia Makarova became the first prima ballerina to defect from the Soviet Union. pic.twitter.com/6Fvrpr3V5A — 🌱🪴🌱🪴🌱🪴 (@Fanfan760188511) January 25, 2024

Andrei Karkar's parents were married for 37 years, from 1976 until his father's death on December 22, 2013, at the age of 81. According to his obituary, Edward Karkar was among the first Palestinians to immigrate to the United States.

A Family Of Accomplishments

In 1959, Edward Karkar founded Karkar Electronics, developing microwave filters, high-density multiplexers, single-side-band radio, and satellite communications technology that became the Department of Defense and NATO standards. Karkar Electronics became a key supplier for companies like Raytheon, AT&T, and MCI.

His 84-year-old mother, Natalia Makarova, is revered as one of history's most talented classical ballet dancers. According to the Kennedy Center, Makarova, born in the Soviet Union, began her dance training at the Leningrad Choreographic School at age 12.

As a teenager, she joined the Kirov Ballet and made her debut with the American Ballet Theatre in 1970. In 1976, Makarova married Edward Karkar and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where their son was born in 1978.

The celebrated dancer and choreographer has earned numerous prestigious awards, including a Tony, an Olivier, and an Astaire Award, and received Kennedy Center Honors in 2012.