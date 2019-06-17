6 VPNs that Work Best with Amazon Fire Stick

Imagine this; you want to watch the recently released series of Game of Thrones on Amazon Fire Stick. Unfortunately, you can't watch it because the content is geo-locked. This is not only frustrating but also annoying, and hinders maximum enjoyment on your screen. Many Amazon Fire Stick users experience this blockade because the content the device offers varies from one region to another. This means that content –movies, television shows, and games – available in one region may not be available in another country. Content is mainly blocked due to licensing agreements and exclusive broadcast rights.

Luckily, this is not a death sentence, and there's a way to navigate the virtual content blockage. Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the ideal way to access blocked content due to its location-spoofing abilities. You simply add a VPN to your Amazon Fire Stick and enjoy the immense benefits of VPNs including:

Concealing your online activities from hackers and other interested parties.

Increase online safety and privacy.

Offer anonymity, and hence, you can access blocked content and web applications. You can also access content that is not available in your geographical location.

When choosing a VPN for your Fire Stick, you should consider global server coverage, connection speed, privacy protection, and native app availability for the best experience. With so many VPNs in the market, it can be daunting and overwhelming to select the right one for your Fire Stick. This article comes in handy to help you choose the right VPN for your Fire Stick by presenting six VPNs that work best with Amazon Fire Stick.

1. Surfshark

Surfshark is the wonder VPN for your Amazon Fire Stick. With Surfshark, you not only access your favourite content worry-free but also do so safely. From your favourite shows to movies and live events, you can watch all of them safely at home or on the go. Surfshark leaves no footprints, and hence, your sensitive data is safe at all times. The prominent features of Surfshark VPN include:

With super-fast streaming speeds, you stream effortlessly with no buffering.

Unblocks 10 Netflix libraries

Strict no-logs policy: your online activities are not tracked or monitored, and hence no activity logs are stored.

CleanWeb: forget all the annoying ads that keep interrupting your streaming. Surfshark has an ad blocker that keeps away the irritating ads, trackers, and malware to give you seamless viewing experience.

Encryption: Surfshark uses best-in-class encryption to protect your personal data.

Whitelister: Surshark acknowledges that some apps work optimally without a VPN connection and thus allows you to exclude apps or sites to circumvent VPN connection.

IP hide: this feature protects your privacy by hiding your IP address. Your IP reveals a lot about you, including your location and hence the need to conceal it.

Kill switch: have you heard of cases of exposed sensitive data emanating from a dropped VPN connection? Surfshark has a safety net –kill switch- that ensures your sensitive data is secure because when your VPN drops, the internet connection stops.

Camouflage mode: it ensures you stay private always and even your internet provider can't determine if you are using a VPN.

MultiHop: this feature takes ID protection to another level so that you can connect via multiple countries at ago.

NoBorders mode: this incredible feature allows you to use Surfshark in restricted countries.

Unlimited devices. With Surfshark, you are not limited to one device, and you can connect and use several devices simultaneously. Surfshark does not have limitations on the number of connections from one account.

Affordable subscription.

30-day money-back guarantee.

2. IPVanish VPN

IPVanish is a great VPN for Amazon Fire Stick because of its self-owned and operated servers. With 1,200 servers in 60 countries worldwide, IP vanish is a dependable VPN for streaming content on Amazon Fire Stick. Below are benefits of IPVanish for Amazon Fire Stick.

Saves no user logs and hence your online antics are secure.

Has a native app for Amazon Fire Stick.

Supports Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

Offers fast connections to keep up with Fire Stick offers.

Can connect 10 devices at ago and hence ideal for people with a big family or small business.

IPVanish is compatible with many routers makes and models. When you want to connect many devices, you can do so conveniently through one access point.

3. ExpressVPN

With 3,000+ VPN servers and location in 94 countries, Express VPN is a great VPN for your Amazon Fire Stick. You can access to loads of content that would otherwise be blocked in your location. Here are a few features of ExpressVPN.

Compatibility with Fire Stick.

Has a native app for Amazon Fire Stick that is easy to use and has reliable connectivity.

High connection speeds that allow the 1080p and 4K HDR streams Amazon Fire Stick offers.

Provides military-grade encryption for all your online activities.

Does not keep logs, and hence, your privacy is guaranteed. You can even pay for your subscription using Bitcoin, so your payment data remains incognito.

You can make three connections at once.

30-day money back guarantee.

4. CyberGhost

First time VPN users have trouble getting accustomed to the VPN. CyberGhost is easy to use making it ideal for first time VPN users. An Amazon Fire Stick user looking for an easy to use VPN to navigate the content blockage can choose CyberGhost with no regrets. The main benefits of CyberGhost include:

Speedy connections: excellent for streaming from an array of Amazon Fire TV apps.

Has global server coverage of 60 countries to give you loads of content.

Employs military-grade encryption to keep your online activities safe.

Has no logs policy to protect your privacy.

Keeps payment info anonymous by allowing Bitcoin payment for subscription fees.

You can connect seven devices to the CyberGhost VPN.

In addition to your Amazon Fire Stick, you get support for the devices you use regularly.

Comes with a 45-day money back guarantee.

5. NordVPN

With servers in 61 nations, NordVPN is a good VPN for Amazon Fire Stick. You can unblock plenty of geo-blocked video content. Below are several benefits of NordVPN.

Has a native app for Amazon Fire Stick.

Fast internet speed to accommodate HD and 4K streams from Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and others.

256-bit encryption to guarantee data safety.

You can connect up to 6 devices at once with NordVPN.

Protects your payment data by allowing you to pay for your subscription using Bitcoin.

Keeps no log information for all your activities.

Has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

6. Windscribe

It has a dedicated app for Fire Stick users and thus is an ideal VPN. It is famous for unblocking Netflix and other streaming video sites for maximum viewing and enjoyment. Among Windscribe's benefits include:

Easy to install; you don't have to change any settings.

Fast speeds for fast streaming.

You get unlimited simultaneous connections.

Keeps no logs of your activity online.

Works well in China.

Apart from Amazon Fire Stick, you can use Windscribe VPN for Windows, Android, and iOS.

VPNs have numerous benefits for Amazon Fire Stick users. They offer unlimited content without geographical blockage, protection from outsiders seeing your online activities, and increased online safety. With an incredible VPN like Surfshark, you get optimal online security, unsurpassed privacy, and best-in-class encryption as you enjoy streaming loads of previously restricted content. What more would you want?