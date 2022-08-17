Iceland is an amazing country that should be visited at least once in your lifetime - but you probably know that already! What you might not know, however, are the many ways Iceland is innovating and improving the tourism industry as a whole. In this article, we take a look at 7 ways Iceland continues to defy expectations and amaze visitors from around the world, with a little help from Guide To Europe.

1) Flight plans

One way Iceland is innovating the tourism industry is by making flight plans more efficient. The country has implemented a new system that allows for better use of airspace and more direct routes between destinations. This has resulted in shorter flight times and less fuel consumption, which is good for both the environment and your wallet. Another way Iceland is making travel more sustainable is by encouraging visitors to offset their carbon emissions from flights.

2) The land of volcanoes

Iceland is home to a vast array of natural phenomena, such as icebergs, volcanoes, and even a mysterious "blue blob". One of the most popular tourist attractions is the volcano tour. These tours take you up close and personal with some of the most active volcanoes in the world, and you can even walk on lava flows that are still warm to the touch. One of the newest innovations in Icelandic tourism is the use of drones to get a bird's eye view of these incredible natural wonders.

3) Free airfare

In an effort to boost its economy, Iceland is offering free airfare to anyone who books a trip with a tour company. The country is hoping that this will entice more people to visit and spend money in Iceland. So far, the plan seems to be working as bookings are up by 30%.

It's not just airfare that tourists can get for free. Those who are interested in hiking through one of Iceland's national parks will also receive a free accommodation for two nights, as well as breakfast each morning. Again, all they have to do is book with a qualified tour company to benefit from these free offers.

4) Unusual accommodations

With unusual accommodations like treehouses, glamping sites, and even converted prison cells, Iceland is attracting attention from travelers looking for unique places to stay. And with its diverse landscape, there's something for everyone - whether you're looking for a place to relax or adventure.

5) Camping in luxury

Situated in the heart of Reykjavik, this unique camping experience offers luxury tents complete with all the amenities of a hotel room. With a view of the city skyline and easy access to all the best that Reykjavik has to offer, this is camping like you've never experienced it before.

6) An easy-to-navigate city layout

Reykjavik is a small city, making it easy to get around on foot or by car. The streets are well-marked and there are plenty of public transportation options, including car rental in Reykjavik. This makes it easy for visitors to explore all that the city has to offer.