Aaron Rodgers is such a fan of "Jeopardy!" that he not only wants a two-week stint as host of the show but is hoping to land a permanent role. He even shared what he can bring to the game in case he gets the job.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted that he is "not shy at all about saying that I want the job." He even already figured out how he can stay committed to both football and hosting.

"I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work," Rodgers told The Ringer.

Calling it "a dream job for sure," the 37-year-old NFL MVP believes he can "bring something different to the stage." He explained what makes him a good candidate to become a permanent "Jeopardy!" host.

How is this man not the next host of @Jeopardy ⬇️✌? pic.twitter.com/RheELuPxPR — Major Chase (@TitleChase) April 6, 2021

First is his age, as he pointed out that he is the youngest among the other guest hosts on the show, which include Katie Couric, Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, and Bill Whitaker, to name a few. If he gets the job, then it would make him the "youngest host of just about any major game show."

Rodgers said he can bring an audience from the NFL. He also feels like he can "appeal to nerdy people" given that he was one back in high school who "got caught in that weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and also really caring about getting good grades."

"And at the same time, there's not many bigger fans of the show than me. I've been watching it for years and years and years. I respect the show and appreciate the history of it, and also there's my background of stepping in for a legend and their footsteps," he explained.

Rodgers shared that he started watching the show with his trivia-loving family when he was only about seven or eight years old. He admitted that for many years he always figured out when it airs and for the past 16 years it has been on Fox 11 at 6:00 p.m. He said his love for the show and his experiences on the field combined makes him a "pretty good candidate" to become a permanent "Jeopardy" host.