Adele has a new man in her life.

The Grammy-winner was seen sitting alongside Rich Paul, LeBron James's agent, at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, where the Bucks bested the Suns 123-119. A source recently revealed to People magazine that they have been dating for "a few months."

ESPN News had broken the news of their relationship after their public outing, with host Brian Windhorst telling listeners on "The Lowe Post" that Paul brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron."

"Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they've come out in public together," Windhorst said.

Apart from LeBron James, Rich Paul also represents Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, and more. According to a New Yorker profile released in May, Paul launched his agency Klutch Sports Group nine years ago, and has negotiated nearly $2billion in deals for his clients. He incidentally referred to his girlfriend in the article, though their relationship was not yet confirmed at the time.

"She was over yesterday," Paul reportedly told his longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn, who then dropped "the name of a major pop star." Paul then clarified: "I'm not dating. I'm single. Put that in the story."

Paul was previously in a serious relationship with Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. Meanwhile, there were reports in October last year that Adele was "having fun" with British rapper Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, who has been friends with her for years. However, the "Hello!" hitmaker indirectly refuted the rumours through an Instagram post, in which she wrote, "Happy Halloween! I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."

The 32-year-old finalised her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in March this year. The couple, who share an eight-year-old son, Angelo, had separated in 2019 after three years of marriage.

"She's been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit," a source said about the singer.