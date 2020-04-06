Adele's request to keep the details of her £140 million divorce with Simon Konecki a secret has been granted by a local court in Los Angeles.

Adele, who split from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki last April after three years of marriage and eight years of being together, will have to split her fortune for the divorce.

The couple had not struck a prenup deal which will result in the singer losing £140 million from her wealth. However, the 31-year-old has been allowed by the court to keep the details of the settlement a secret.

According to the judgment, details including "financial, sales or other confidential business information" will not be available to the public, and those who require access to the knowledge will have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Konecki, who mostly stays in the United Kingdom, has reportedly already been granted the deeds of a house close to Adele's £6.9 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

A source told The Sun about the decision to keep the divorce proceedings private: "Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don't want that."

"They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues," the insider added. Adele and Konecki reportedly continue to be on cordial terms and have also agreed to share the custody of their seven-year-old son, Angelo.

The "Hello" singer has lately been making headlines for her fitness journey, after shedding a whopping seven stones in a period of six months. After her separation with Konecki, the singer was believed to be romantically involved with Grime artist Skepta, but they reportedly split last month.

The singer is now focusing on her work and might be releasing new music soon. The source told the outlet: "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."