Adolf Hitler Uunona, a local councillor in Namibia, has won re‑election, sparking a fresh wave of online commentary as TikTok users jokingly labelled his political career 'season two'. The politician, who has long insisted he has no connection to Nazi ideology, secured another term in office as part of the ruling Swapo party.

Electoral Success Amid Viral Attention

Uunona first gained international attention in 2020 when his name went viral after he won the Ompundja constituency in the Oshana region with 85 per cent of the vote. This year, Namibia's electoral commission confirmed he is on course for another landslide, cementing his position for a further five years.

Namibia, a former German colony, retains many German names for streets, towns and families. Uunona has explained that his father named him without fully understanding the historical weight attached to Adolf Hitler.

He told German media in 2020: 'My father named me after this man. He probably didn't understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world.'

Despite the notoriety of his name, Uunona has built a career in local politics, joining Swapo after fighting against apartheid. He has repeatedly stressed that his name does not reflect his beliefs, saying: 'That I have this name doesn't mean that I want to subjugate Oshana now.'

TikTok Users React

The councillor's re‑election quickly became a trending topic on TikTok, where users responded with disbelief, humour and dark irony. Comments ranged from 'Not again' to 'Season two', with others joking that his victory felt like a reboot of history. One user wrote: 'We were this close from getting chapter two,' while another quipped: 'He will win by six million votes.'

Others highlighted the surreal nature of the story, with one comment reading: 'Africa is just so random,' and another adding: 'And above all else he chose to go into politics.' The viral reactions reflect a mix of shock and satire, with many users drawing parallels between the councillor's name and the historical figure, despite Uunona's clear disavowal of Nazi ideology.

Colonial Legacy and Political Context

Namibia's colonial past continues to shape its present and explains the prevalence of Germanic names in the region. The country was once known as German South West Africa from 1884 until 1915, and Berlin has acknowledged a 'special responsibility' due to shared history.

The period was marked by brutality. Between 1904 and 1908, German forces killed tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people during uprisings, events now recognised as genocide. This historical backdrop set the stage for the rise of Swapo (South West Africa People's Organisation), the liberation movement that has been the dominant political force since independence from South Africa in 1990.

Uunona's re‑election under its banner underscores the party's enduring influence, even as his name draws international headlines.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a Namibian politician, is expected to win his local election in the country’s southwest



He says his father chose the name without knowing its historical significance. pic.twitter.com/x3JbanXATj — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 25, 2025

Viral Meme Meets Local Politics

The councillor's victory illustrates how local politics can collide with global meme culture. While his name is a reminder of Namibia's colonial ties, TikTok users have reframed the story into viral humour, dubbing his re‑election 'season two' and treating it as a surreal continuation of history.

For Uunona, the attention is unwanted but unavoidable. He has said it is 'too late' to change his name, as it appears on all official documents. His wife simply calls him Adolf, and he often goes by Adolf Uunona.

As Namibia moves forward with its elections, the councillor's success highlights both the persistence of colonial legacies and the unpredictable ways in which global audiences engage with local events.