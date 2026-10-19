A 35-year-old US Air Force instructor fell around 170ft from the Alamodome roof during a pregame ceremony in San Antonio on Saturday and later died in hospital, while the college football game between UTSA and Navy went ahead after a brief delay.

According to CBS News, the victim was identified as Technical Sergeant Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Party instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio.

Patterson had served in the US Air Force for 15 years and was one of four military service members scheduled to perform a rappelling demonstration from the stadium roof ahead of the annual 'Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans' game between the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners and the Navy Midshipmen.

Pregame Rappelling Demonstration Turns Deadly

Witnesses and social media footage captured Patterson descending rapidly toward the pitch feet-first before making high-speed impact near the center of the field in front of thousands of assembled fans and stadium personnel.

Emergency medical teams immediately rushed onto the field to administer medical care before transporting Patterson to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the medical evacuation, officials delayed kickoff by approximately 10 minutes before initiating the game, which UTSA ultimately won 38-34.

The American Athletic Conference later issued a statement explaining that the decision to play was made prior to receiving confirmation of Patterson's death, citing protocol to respect family privacy and prevent public speculation regarding his condition.

He died. They still played the football game. No postponement. They just took the body off the field and played the game regardless of what just happened. Am I the only person disturbed by this? https://t.co/OCVuzKAkUF — ChrisTheBarMan (@ChrisTheBarMan) October 18, 2026

Anger Online Over Decision To Play On

The decision to continue the match prompted extensive criticism on social media, with fans and commentators questioning the ethics of hosting an athletic event moments after a life-threatening incident on the playing surface.

A widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter) by user ChrisTheBarMan said: 'He died. They still played the football game. No postponement. They just took the body off the field and played the game regardless of what just happened. Am I the only person disturbed by this?'

The post drew broad engagement, with users criticising both the decision to continue and the practice of high-risk military entertainment stunts at sporting venues.

User Jasin strongly criticised the practice of hosting pregame stunts, posting: 'It's exactly why these stunts are just stupid. Not one person that stadium gave a shit about a repelling demonstration and now a family grieves.'

User Dr. No posted a satirical meme referencing classical historian Juvenal's quote on distraction, commenting: 'He died. They still played the football game'... 'Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.'

User Washington argued that basic decency required pausing the event, writing: 'I think basic humanity is to postpone the game. They lost something here.'

Attending fans also voiced distress over the handling of the emergency, with user Mike Chapline, a Naval Academy alumnus, posting: 'Navy grad here. We left after it happened. Pray for his soul and his family.'

Long History of Pregame Military Spectacles

Pregame military demonstrations, including parachute jumps, flyovers, and fast-rope rappelling, have been a staple of American college football and professional sports broadcasts for decades, initially formalised during military recruitment campaigns and national awareness initiatives. However, high-altitude arena demonstrations carry inherent structural risks, echoing similar past stadium tragedies involving technical apparatus failures during live events.

According to a report from CBS News, Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, 57th Wing commander, stated that the Air Force is focusing on supporting Patterson's family while federal military authorities conduct a formal investigation into the equipment and procedures used during the descent.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and Athletics Director Lisa Campos also issued statements expressing condolences, acknowledging that an event intended to celebrate military service ended in profound tragedy.