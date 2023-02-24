Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones later this year. The Korean tech giant could announce the Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches during the impending launch event. Samsung is sparing no effort to bring notable design changes to its upcoming devices.

According to a recently leaked patent, the company is working on a Galaxy Watch model that will feature a built-in projector. Aside from this, Samsung is reportedly prepping to bring Colour Palette to its Galaxy watches with its upcoming One UI Watch update. Likewise, the Korean OEM's foldable phones have undergone a radical overhaul.

Notably, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phone is expected to feature a teardrop-shaped hinge that reduces the visibility of the screen crease. Now, a report by SamMobile, citing reliable tipster Ice Universe, suggests the upcoming Galaxy Watch will ditch the lineup's traditional industrial look.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2023

Ice Universe is a popular leaker who shares accurate details about upcoming products. In a recent tweet, IU revealed that the Galaxy Watch 6 will sport an eye-catching curved glass design. It is worth mentioning here that the current-gen Galaxy Watch 5 features a flat-screen. A report by GizmoChina claims that only the glass panel over the display will be curved. In other words, the display itself will not be curved.

It looks like Samsung is drawing inspiration from the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch from Google for its upcoming smartwatch. On the downside, having curved glass on the screen's edges makes the device more susceptible to accidental scratches. Nevertheless, it increases the classiness of the device. Regrettably, other key details about the Galaxy Watch 6 are still scarce.

More information regarding the Galaxy Watch 6 could surface online in the form of leaks and rumours in the coming days. An earlier report indicates that Samsung is planning to team up with Chinese display maker BOE for OLED panels. So, it is safe to assume that the company will use a circular OLED screen on its upcoming Galaxy Watches.

However, the Korean brand could get rid of the old Exynos W920 chipset and equip the Galaxy Watch 6 with a newer chipset. Moreover, the next-gen Galaxy Watch might retain the Galaxy Watch 5 series' health and fitness tracking features like heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2 measurement, ECG, and more.

Aside from this, the Galaxy Watch 6 will probably support body composition analysis, workout tracking, and sleep tracking. Lastly, it could come in Wi-Fi + 5G and Wi-Fi-only variants.