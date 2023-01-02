In a horrific incident reported from the US, a baggage handler at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama died after getting sucked into a plane's engine on New Year's Eve.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was working on the airport ramp when a plane's running engine pulled him in.

"Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew Piedmont employee was involved in a fatality," a spokesperson for the airport said shortly after the death. "No additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," they added.

According to a report in The Mirror, the victim worked for Piedmont Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines.

The airport had to be closed for several hours, and the plane that was to fly back to Dallas was grounded. The airport was reopened late Saturday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the incident.

The FAA will submit its first report regarding the incident on Monday. Meanwhile, Piedmont Airlines promised to support the victim's family, friends, and co-workers.

American Airlines also issued a statement and said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

In 2015, a similar incident was reported from India when a member of Air India's ground crew was killed when he was sucked into a plane's engine. The incident occurred at Mumbai Airport in India as the plane was being prepared for departure to Hyderabad. The victim was a technician and died instantly as the co-pilot started the engine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport.

The victim was reportedly standing too close to the engine of the aircraft at the time of the incident.