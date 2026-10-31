Amazon's $42.4 billion (£31.8 billion) negative free cash flow over the past 12 months has raised concerns about its artificial intelligence spending. The company remains profitable, but its investment programme is consuming cash at an unprecedented pace.

Shares fell 7 per cent in after-hours trading on 29 October, following Amazon's third-quarter results. The stock had already closed the regular session down 1.4 per cent, reflecting investor concerns about the company's spending commitments.

Amazon reported net sales of $201.9 billion (£151.4 billion) for the quarter ended 30 September, up 12 per cent year over year. Operating income increased to $28.1 billion (£21.2 billion) from $17.4 billion (£13.1 billion) a year earlier.

Revenue growth was approximately 17 per cent after adjustments for foreign exchange and the timing of Prime Day. Reported sales growth was lower, partly because the shopping event took place in the second quarter for most major countries.

The results, published in Amazon's official earnings release, show a company balancing strong operating performance against substantial infrastructure costs.

Amazon's AI Spending Puts Pressure on Free Cash Flow

Amazon expects capital expenditure to reach approximately $220 billion (£165 billion) in 2026. During the third quarter, purchases of property and equipment, net of sales and incentives, reached $77.3 billion (£58 billion).

The company's free cash flow outflow reached $42.4 billion (£31.8 billion) for the 12 months ended 30 September. Amazon attributed the decline primarily to a $94.8 billion (£71.1 billion) year-over-year increase in net purchases of property and equipment, driven largely by artificial intelligence investments.

Free cash flow measures operating cash generated after purchases of property and equipment are deducted. A negative figure means these investments exceeded cash generated from operations during the period. It does not mean the company recorded an equivalent accounting loss.

Amazon reported $20.7 billion (£15.5 billion) in net income for the third quarter. Its operating cash flow reached $168.3 billion (£126.2 billion) over the trailing 12 months, demonstrating that substantial cash continues to flow through the business.

The concern is whether future returns will justify the scale of investment. Expanding data centres, computing capacity and related infrastructure requires significant upfront expenditure, while the financial benefits may take time to materialise.

Amazon has experienced negative free cash flow before. In the 12 months ended June 2022, its free cash flow outflow reached $23.5 billion (£17.6 billion), according to the company's financial results. That historical comparison offers context, but it does not guarantee a similar recovery.

Can AWS Justify Amazon's Investment?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is central to the investment case. The cloud computing division generated $46 billion (£34.5 billion) in third-quarter sales, an increase of 39.3 per cent year over year. Its operating income reached $17.8 billion (£13.4 billion).

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said the company projected AWS revenue growth above 40 per cent in both 2027 and 2028. That outlook suggests management expects continued demand for cloud infrastructure, including services supporting AI workloads.

However, forecasts remain uncertain. If demand grows more slowly than expected, Amazon could face pressure to generate sufficient returns from its infrastructure spending. Its large commitments also leave less room for investors to overlook disappointing results.

The company's profitable operations and strong cloud growth provide reasons for optimism. Nevertheless, its latest results highlight the difference between generating accounting profits and producing free cash flow after investment.

For investors, the central question is whether Amazon can convert its AI spending into sustainable cash generation. Its latest results confirm that investment is substantial; the long-term payoff remains to be demonstrated.