Apple briefly overtook Nvidia as the world's most valuable publicly traded company during US trading on Friday, 23 October, as renewed concerns about artificial intelligence investment weighed on technology stocks. Apple's market capitalisation rose above $5.1 trillion (£3.82 trillion) intraday before Nvidia reclaimed first place.

The temporary reversal followed a turbulent week for companies linked to the AI boom. Nvidia, which became the first publicly traded company to reach a $5 trillion (£3.75 trillion) market valuation on 29 October 2025, has benefited from demand for the chips used to train and run AI systems.

Its position at the centre of that expansion has also left its share price sensitive to changes in expectations about technology companies' spending.

How AI Spending Concerns Narrowed Nvidia's Lead

The pressure intensified after Meta Platforms published its third-quarter results on Wednesday, 21 October. The Facebook and Instagram owner reported revenue of $64.6 billion (£48.41 billion), up 26% from a year earlier and above analysts' expectations.

The figures were not, however, enough to prevent a sharp market reaction to its investment plans.

Meta increased the lower end of its forecast for 2026 capital expenditure from $130 billion (£97.44 billion) to $135 billion (£101.19 billion), while retaining an upper limit of $145 billion (£108.69 billion). It also disclosed negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion (£1.59 billion) for the quarter and the creation of a new class of non-voting Class C common stock.

The announcement added to questions about how technology companies intend to finance the infrastructure required for increasingly ambitious AI projects. Investors are also weighing the time it could take for investment in computing capacity to produce sufficient returns.

The concern spread across the sector. Nvidia shares fell 4.4% on Thursday, 22 October, while Meta lost 7% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 2.6%, according to Associated Press reporting. The simultaneous declines demonstrated how worries about expenditure can affect businesses with very different roles in the AI market.

Nvidia supplies processors to companies building AI systems, rather than buying data-centre capacity in the same way as Meta.

Nevertheless, expectations for demand for its chips are closely linked to the investment budgets of its customers. That connection helps explain why doubts about the financing of AI expansion can weigh on Nvidia's valuation without establishing that its underlying business has deteriorated.

The company's brief loss of the market-capitalisation lead should therefore not be mistaken for a verdict on its sales or long-term prospects. Market value reflects both a company's present business and investors' expectations of what it may earn in future.

Why Apple's Business Gives Investors a Different Comparison

Apple's position rests on a different mix of products and revenue. Its iPhone, Mac and services operations provide an established commercial base, although the company is also investing in AI features and competing for customers in a changing technology market.

The scale of that business was evident in Apple's latest published quarterly figures. In July, the company reported revenue of $109.4 billion (£82.01 billion) for its fiscal third quarter, an increase of 16% from the previous year. It also announced June-quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac and Services.

Those figures do not establish why investors bought Apple shares on Friday. They do, however, offer a clearer basis for comparing the companies than treating Apple's rise as a direct rejection of AI. Apple sells devices and services to consumers, while Nvidia supplies critical hardware to organisations developing AI infrastructure.

Both businesses remain exposed to changing investor sentiment. Apple faces its own competitive and commercial pressures, and its market valuation is no guarantee of future performance. Equally, Thursday's sell-off did not mean that spending on AI infrastructure had stopped or that demand for Nvidia's processors had disappeared.

The two companies' rankings can change with relatively small movements in their share prices when their valuations are so close. Apple's brief move into first place on Friday illustrated that point. Even after a period of extraordinary gains for AI-related businesses, the top spot in the stock market is not permanent.