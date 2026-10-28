Thousands of Walmart customers are set to receive refunds after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) began distributing more than $9.8 million following a settlement over allegations that the retailer failed to prevent fraud through its in-store money transfer services.

The programme covers eligible transfers made at Walmart between 1 January 2015 and 31 December 2024. The FTC is sending 65,022 cheques, and recipients must cash them within 90 days. Consumers with questions can contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, on 1-833-472-1990.

Who Qualifies for the Walmart Scam Refund?

The refund programme covers consumers who completed eligible money transfers at Walmart between 1 January 2015 and 31 December 2024. The FTC is distributing more than $9.8 million among 65,022 recipients, with individual payment amounts varying. The agency is sending cheques directly to eligible consumers.

Completing a transfer during the eligibility period does not automatically guarantee a payment, and consumers should check the official FTC Walmart refund page for programme information. Recipients do not need to pay a fee to receive their refunds. Anyone who receives a cheque should follow the accompanying instructions and cash it within 90 days.

Why Is the FTC Sending Walmart Refund Cheques?

The payments follow a lawsuit the FTC filed in June 2022. The agency alleged that Walmart failed to implement effective anti-fraud procedures, train employees properly, and warn customers about the risks associated with money transfers. According to the FTC's complaint, these alleged failures allowed scammers to exploit Walmart's money transfer services and defraud consumers of hundreds of millions of dollars. The allegations concerned money transfers between 2013 and 2018, a separate period from the dates used to determine eligibility for the current refund programme.

In June 2025, Walmart agreed to a $10 million judgment to settle the FTC's allegations. The settlement also requires the company to take appropriate action to detect and prevent fraud-induced transfers and prohibits it from paying out transfers it knows, or consciously avoids knowing, resulted from fraud. The current refund programme distributes more than $9.8 million of the settlement-related funds to eligible consumers. It does not mean every Walmart customer experienced fraud or qualifies for compensation.

How Will Eligible Consumers Receive Their Money?

The FTC is mailing refund cheques directly to eligible consumers. Recipients should check their post, review the accompanying instructions, and meet the 90-day cashing deadline. Consumers who have questions about their payments can contact Rust Consulting on 1-833-472-1990 or visit the FTC's official Walmart refund page for further information.

The FTC has not said that every person who made an eligible transfer will receive a payment, so consumers should rely on official programme information rather than unsolicited claims.

How to Avoid Walmart Refund Scams

Scammers may impersonate the FTC to target consumers expecting refunds. The agency warns that it will never threaten consumers, require them to transfer money to obtain a refund, or promise them a prize.

Consumers should be wary of unsolicited calls, emails, and messages claiming that a refund is being withheld until they pay a fee. They should verify suspicious claims through the FTC's official website and contact Rust Consulting only through its published telephone number. Eligible recipients should verify their payment details through official channels and cash their cheques within the 90-day deadline.