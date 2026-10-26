Elon Musk has warned that more than 200 AI 'neocloud' providers face 'guppy-level death and consolidation' just as SpaceX lines up a vast $40 billion (£30 billion) debt package to fund its own AI infrastructure.

In remarks on X on Sunday, 25 October, Musk said tightening borrowing conditions had 'almost entirely shut off access to money' for many specialist AI cloud firms. A day later, a SpaceX filing revealed a proposed equipment-financing deal of about $40 billion (€35.8 billion and £30 billion), although the main lease agreement has not yet closed.

A 26 October filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission identifies an entity managed by Apollo Global Management as the prospective equipment lessor. The disclosure gives structure to Musk's earlier comments while highlighting the sector's growing reliance on debt and aggressive construction timelines.

Elon Musk Predicts a Neocloud Shakeout

Musk began by questioning whether new AI infrastructure would be ready to use. 'I think we're going to see a lot of stranded compute in partially complete data centers,' he wrote on X.

I think we’re going to see a lot of stranded compute in partially complete data centers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2026

That risk is especially acute for neoclouds, specialist providers that rent powerful graphics processing units, or GPUs, to AI customers. Hardware sitting inside an unfinished facility cannot produce the rental income needed to recover its cost.

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya joined the discussion, arguing that some providers were poorly capitalised and disorganised. He warned that delays in 2027 could leave promised capacity unavailable, particularly if larger cloud operators prioritised their own requirements.

Musk agreed, then claimed debt markets had 'almost entirely shut off access to money' for businesses without substantial revenue beyond AI data centres. He predicted widespread failures and consolidation among what he described as more than 200 neoclouds.

Those are Musk's assessments, not confirmed outcomes. He supplied no comprehensive lending figures and did not identify individual companies he expected to fail. Consolidation could also mean mergers or restructuring, rather than outright insolvency.

Spacex's $40B Financing Plan Still To Be Finalised

Musk contrasted that outlook with SpaceX, saying the company had closed financing for GPUs. He attributed its borrowing power to Starlink and launch revenue, and described SpaceX as investment grade.

The regulatory filing draws an important distinction. SpaceX entered a binding commitment letter on 24 October for a proposed master finance lease, rather than completing the master lease itself.

Under the arrangement, an Apollo-managed entity would purchase GPU equipment and lease it to SpaceX. The company expects approximately $40 billion (€35.8 billion and £30 billion) in aggregate principal payments over the individual lease terms.

Those leases would run for approximately five to five-and-a-quarter years, with payments generally made quarterly in advance. Equipment deliveries and corresponding leases are expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The master agreement remains subject to closing conditions and is expected to be finalised before the end of 2026. Its pricing has yet to be determined, according to the filing. Apollo's announcement likewise describes a binding commitment, not an already completed lease.

A Split Over the Future of AI Cloud Firms

Concerns about borrowing are not confined to Musk. Gartner warned on 14 October that more than 80 per cent of neocloud providers could cease independent operations by 2030. That forecast covers consolidation, not necessarily bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, CoreWeave's rising credit default swap costs have signalled greater investor concern about its debt. Higher insurance costs reflect perceived risk but do not establish that the company cannot meet its obligations.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang offered a different perspective on 22 October. He told CNBC that demand for neocloud services was 'off the charts,' although access to working capital remained constrained.

Musk also rejected speculation that SpaceX intended to acquire weakened competitors. 'SpaceX is not buying any neoclouds. Pointless.' He made the statement on X.

The disagreement is less about whether AI computing demand exists than whether suppliers can finance and deliver enough capacity. That question matters to customers awaiting equipment and investors funding the buildout.

SpaceX now has its own deadlines to meet, starting with finalising its lease and receiving GPUs next year. For smaller providers, unfinished buildings and rising financing costs could make those deadlines harder to meet.