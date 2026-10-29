The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, increasing monthly payments for millions of retirees and other beneficiaries.

Announced on 14 October 2026, the increase exceeds the 2.8% adjustment introduced in 2026. The SSA says average retirement benefits will rise by about $75 (£56) a month, although the actual increase will depend on each recipient's benefit amount.

The adjustment provides additional income to help households manage everyday expenses. However, a higher payment does not necessarily mean every recipient will be significantly better off, particularly if housing, healthcare and other costs continue to rise.

How Much More Will Social Security Retirees Receive?

The 3.6% adjustment will affect approximately 76 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), according to the SSA.

Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries are due to receive the increase in January 2027, while increased SSI payments for about 7.3 million recipients are scheduled to begin on 31 December 2026. Some people receive both benefits.

The SSA's benefit-effect table estimates that the average monthly payment for retired workers will rise from approximately $2,094 (£1,571) to $2,170 (£1,628), an increase of $76 (£57). These estimates are based on benefit data through August 2026.

Using that estimate, the increase would amount to approximately $912 (£684) over 12 months for a retired worker receiving the average benefit. This is an illustrative calculation, not a guaranteed annual increase for every recipient.

Other beneficiary groups are also expected to see higher payments, although the amounts vary by category. The average monthly benefit for a spouse of a retired worker is projected to rise from approximately $989 (£742) to $1,024 (£768), while the average for disabled workers is expected to increase from $1,642 (£1,232) to $1,701 (£1,276).

Survivor benefits vary according to the recipient's circumstances. All these figures are averages, not guaranteed payments, and individual increases will depend on the benefit received.

Why Is the 2027 Increase Drawing Attention?

The 3.6% adjustment will affect approximately 76 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), according to the SSA.

Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries are due to receive the increase in January 2027, while increased SSI payments for about 7.3 million recipients are scheduled to begin on 31 December 2026. Some people receive both benefits.

The SSA's estimates show how the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment is expected to affect average monthly payments across several beneficiary groups. The figures below are based on benefit data through August 2026.

For retired workers, the table puts the average monthly payment at about $2,094 (£1,571) before the adjustment and $2,170 (£1,628) after the adjustment. That represents an increase of roughly $76 (£57) per month, or $912 (£684) over a full year if the monthly difference is maintained.

The SSA's announcement describes the average increase in retirement benefits as about $75 (£56) per month.

The slight difference reflects the estimates presented in separate agency materials, so the table's $76 figure should not be treated as a guaranteed increase for every recipient. Actual payments depend on individual benefit amounts and circumstances.

Could Retirees Actually Gain Purchasing Power?

The size of the adjustment offers a potential boost, but its effect on purchasing power remains uncertain.

Retirement analysis reported that the Consumer Price Index for Americans aged 62 and older (CPI-E) rose by 3.4% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with a 3.6% increase in CPI-W over the same period.

The difference suggests that the 2027 adjustment is slightly higher than the CPI-E inflation rate during that period. However, it does not establish that every retiree will gain purchasing power.

CPI-E is an experimental alternative measure and is not the index currently used to calculate the official Social Security COLA. Individual spending patterns also vary, meaning a recipient's personal inflation rate may differ from both measures.

Someone facing steep increases in rent, insurance or medical expenses may find that the additional payment covers only part of the rise in household costs. Others whose expenses increase more slowly could benefit more from the adjustment.

When Will the Higher Payments Arrive?

Most Social Security beneficiaries will receive payments reflecting the new adjustment in January 2027. Increased SSI payments are scheduled to begin on 31 December 2026, because the normal January payment date falls on a public holiday.

The SSA says recipients who have created a personal my Social Security account by 18 November 2026 and opted in to paperless notices can access their personalised COLA notices online starting in late November. Those who receive paper notices are expected to receive them by post in December.

The notices will provide individual benefit amounts and relevant deductions, helping recipients understand how the adjustment will affect their payments.

The 3.6% increase is confirmed, but its impact will vary from household to household. For retirees facing higher living costs, the key question is whether the additional income will keep pace with their own expenses.