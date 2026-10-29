Millions of Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will get their November payments on 30 October, giving them access to the money before the new month begins.

The early deposit follows the Social Security Administration's (SSA) payment rules when the first day of a month falls on a weekend. Because 1 November 2026 falls on a Sunday, the agency has scheduled the payment for Friday, 30 October. It is an early payment, not an extra benefit. Recipients should budget accordingly, as their next regular SSI deposit is due on 1 December.

Why Are November SSI Payments Arriving Early?

The SSA normally issues SSI payments on the first of each month. When that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, payments are generally made on the preceding business day. SSI supports eligible people aged 65 or older, as well as adults and children with qualifying disabilities or blindness. Applicants must also meet the programme's income and resource limits.

Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, which are generally based on a person's work and earnings record, SSI is a needs-based programme. Although the SSA administers both, their eligibility rules and payment schedules differ. The 30 October date applies to people expecting November's SSI benefit. It does not mean all Social Security recipients will be paid that day.

When Will Other Social Security Benefits Arrive in November?

Retirement, disability, and survivor benefits generally follow a separate schedule, with payment dates for many recipients determined by their birthdays. The SSA's 2026 calendar lists the following November payment dates for most beneficiaries covered by this schedule:

11 November: Those born between the first and 10th of the month

Those born between the first and 10th of the month 18 November: Those born between the 11th and 20th

Those born between the 11th and 20th 25 November: Those born between the 21st and 31st

Different arrangements apply to some recipients, including people who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and SSI. Recipients can check the official Social Security payment calendar to confirm their payment date.

When Will the 2027 Cost-of-Living Increase Take Effect?

The SSA announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 on 14 October. The increase is intended to help benefits keep pace with inflation, although the amount received will vary by individual. Social Security beneficiaries will see the adjustment reflected in their January 2027 payments. SSI recipients are scheduled to receive their first increased payment on 31 December 2026, because 1 January is a federal holiday.

The SSA estimates that the adjustment will affect 76 million Americans, including approximately 7.3 million SSI recipients. More details are available on the agency's official COLA information page.

What SSI Recipients Should Know Before November

The 30 October deposit is intended to cover November's expenses, so recipients should plan their budgets with the longer gap between payments in mind. The next regular SSI payment is scheduled for 1 December 2026.

Anyone who does not receive the expected deposit should first check their bank account and payment details. If the payment is still missing, they can contact the SSA for assistance. For SSI recipients, the key date is 30 October. Those receiving other Social Security benefits should check their own payment schedules to avoid confusion.