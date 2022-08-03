The team of Amber Heard claimed a forensic analysis questioned the authenticity of Johnny Depp's injury photos, unsealed court documents found.

Heard's legal team, which includes lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rotterborn, accused Depp of editing photos of his bruises and scratches, including the "Aquaman" actress' audio, that he submitted as part of their defamation trial earlier this year.

It was claimed, according to The Daily Beast, that metadata from the photos Johnny Depp's team submitted contained dates showing they were modified years after they were taken. Among the alleged discrepancies was one image with a creation date of 2019, even if it was supposedly taken in 2015.

Another photo reportedly did not have a creation date but had a modified date of July 2020. Amber Heard's legal team also requested Johnny Depp to produce "all recordings containing Ms Heard's voice" but accused that the audio files submitted had all been edited.

Heard and her lawyers hired forensic expert Julian Ackert, who questioned the authenticity of the documents, to review Depp's photo and audio files. The "London Fields" actress' team said of Ackert's analysis, "Missing creation dates and/or modification dates that post-date the facts can be a sign of digital evidence manipulation."

Unfortunately for Amber Heard, the court excluded Ackert's testimony during the trial. The team of Johnny Depp argued that the "modified" dates signified when the photo was last saved and stated that Ackert's findings would create "unfair prejudice" that would "mislead the jury."

To recall, Amber Heard came under fire when two photos of her bruises from May 2016 were shown during the trial. The team of Johnny Depp alleged that the "Never Back Down" actress edited the photos to make her face "look more red."

Heard denied Depp's photo editing allegations, explaining that the photos were different due to lighting. Lawyers of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor then brought witnesses to the stand who stated they had not noticed bruises on the "Magic Mike XXL" star's face at the time.

During the trial, Ackert testified that Heard's images were all original. Bryan Neumeister, the "Black Mass" actor's forensic witness, claimed that he could not verify whether the photos were altered.

Johnny Depp and his legal team have yet to comment on Amber Heard's photo-editing accusation.