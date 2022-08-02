More than 6,000 pages of court documents used in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been unsealed, with the "Aquaman" actress' team claiming she suffered financial losses worth between $47 and $50 million over a "3-5 year period" due to the actor's defamatory statements against her.

The Daily Beast reported that Heard's team also contended that her stature as an actor was "comparable" to the likes of Ana de Armas, Zendaya, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Jason Momoa. The court documents also divulged that Heard refused to accept "tens of millions of dollars" that Depp earned from the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

For starters, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was shot during Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's marriage, which made it a "community property asset" and entitled the actress to half the income generated. The rumoured ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk reportedly refused to accept the money during her divorce proceedings, all evidence from which was omitted from being used in the defamation trial.

It was also reported that the unsealed documents revealed Depp's team battled to keep the name of Marilyn Monson out of the defamation trial. The "Black Mass" star's camp argued that "references to and evidence regarding Marilyn Manson" would "smear "Mr Depp under a guilty by association theory."

The team of Amber Heard, on the other hand, allegedly urged the judge to throw out several "irrelevant personal matters" that Johnny Depp's team was reportedly going to bring up and use against the actress.

They reportedly alleged that "Mr Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence" that included (1) nude pictures of Amber Heard; (2) Amber Heard's sister Whitney's reality show video; (3) Whitney and Amber's past romantic relationships; (4) Amber's brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr Depp and Mr Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms Heard was at one time an escort."

The infamous defamation trial between Heard and Depp concluded on June 1. The jury ordered the "London Fields" actress to pay her former husband $10.35 million in damages -- $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,00 in punitive damages – after it found Heard defamed Depp in a Washington Post op-ed that she penned in 2018.

The jury also ruled that Johnny Depp defamed Amber Heard in the course of fighting back against his former ladylove's charges, awarding the "Never Back Down" star $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. Heard also filed a notice of appeal in July.