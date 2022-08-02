Unsealed court documents have laid bare Amber Heard's allegation that Johnny Depp has erectile dysfunction, which may have contributed to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's allegedly violent behaviour.

As per PageSix, the documents alleged, "Though Mr Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard." However, it can be recalled that Depp has consistently denied Heard's allegations of rape and violence.

The legal team of Amber Heard also claimed that Johnny Depp's penile problem would make it "more probable" that he would become "angry or agitated" in encounters with the "Never Back Down" actress and cause him to "resort to a bottle."

Heard previously broke down in tears during the defamation trial in May as she testified that Depp allegedly raped her with a liquor bottle and threatened to "carve up" her face during an altercation in March 2015. At the time, she said, "I didn't know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. I couldn't feel it. I couldn't feel anything."

Court documents revealed that the alleged incident happened in Australia during the same fight that left Johnny Depp with a severed finger. The lawyer of the "Fantastic Beasts" actor, during a cross-examination, grilled Amber Heard about the sexual assault allegation.

However, Heard claimed she did not seek medical attention. The "Aquaman" actress stated, "As I have always said, I don't remember exactly what happened first, or the sequence."

The unsealed documents also divulged text message exchanges between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson, who has also been accused of and denied sexual abuse. It was even revealed that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor attempted to bring up Amber Heard's "brief stint as an exotic dancer" at the defamation trial.

The jury awarded Amber Heard $2 million over her claims that the lawyer of Johnny Depp had made false and damaging comments about her. On the other hand, the "Black Mass" star was awarded $15 million over claims Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Post.

Johnny Depp and his camp have yet to respond to PageSix's report on the erectile dysfunction allegation.