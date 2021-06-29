Amber Heard is back in London seven months after she testified against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in his libel case against a UK tabloid. This time, she is in the city to film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

The 35-year-old "The Stand" star took to Twitter to share a photo taken during one of her strolls around the capital. She captioned the snap, "London, innit" along with an emoji of the U.K. flag.

Days before that, she shared several videos of herself working out inside what appears to be a hotel room. Heard is obviously trying to stay fit while in quarantine before she begins filming for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

She is reprising her role as Mera, despite petitions to have her removed in the sequel, and calls for a movie boycott if she is still in the cast. Film director James Wan officially welcomed the actress back via a formal letter, which she shared for her fans to see. "Amber - Welcome back to Atlantis. Love James & Rob," reads the note.

Heard last suited up as Mera for Zack Snyder's "Justice League" cut. She only had a minor role in the film, but is expected to have a meaningful one in the "Aquaman" sequel. Story-wise, Wan has yet to reveal what the film will focus on.

He did confirm the start of filming under a production name called "Necrus." He shared a photo of a clapperboard set down in an icy cave on Instagram.

According to IGN, "Necrus" is another lost underwater city that belongs to the seven kingdoms of Atlantis. The working title hints that the sequel could feature this city, which is governed by an alien satellite and ruled by a tyrant named Mongo. Perhaps Aquaman (Jason Momoa) will face off with Mongo in the movie.

As for Heard, fans could not be happier to know that she is still in "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom." They shared their excitement to see her in action again. They also welcomed her back to London, where she was in November 2020, when she served as a witness for The Sun against Depp's libel case.