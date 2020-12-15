Amber Heard shared her excitement for fans to see the "Justice League" Snyder cut as she confirmed that she has finished reshoots for her scenes as Mera.

Snyder's extended version of the DC film will come as a four-part series on HBO Max sometime in 2021. The movie reunited some of the major stars including Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fishr as Cybord, and more.

Heard only had a minor role in Joss Whedon's "Justice League." She made a brief appearance when Aquaman went to Atlantis to retrieve one of the Mother Boxes that revives Superman. Given that Snyder's film will be hours-long, it is unclear if she also gets an extended appearance.

Regardless, the 34-year-old "Rum Diary" star cannot wait for the movie to debut on HBO Max. She told Comicbook that they "just wrapped on reshoots" and even proclaimed her love for nerds as she referred to Snyder as being one.

"I f***ing love nerds, excuse my language. He's a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd," Heard said.

She then went on to explain that she loves nerds because they are connected to great films. She mentioned CBS All Access' nine-part TV remake of Stephen King's "The Stand," where she plays the role of Nadine Cross

"You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die-hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King}," Heard explained adding, "And I think it's just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It's like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be."

Heard may have a minor role in the "Justice League" Snyder cut but she is expected to reprise Mera in a larger capacity in "Aquaman 2." Despite the petitions asking for her removal from the franchise, she has kept a positive outlook and credited the fans for their continued support for her and for her character.