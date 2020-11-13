Amber Heard shuts down rumours that she is not returning as Mera in "Aquaman 2" in a recent interview where she expresses her excitement to start filming.

There have been speculations that the 34-year old has not been asked by Warner Bros. to reprise her role. This came after leaked audiotapes of her conversations with ex-husband Johnny Depp revealed that she was physically abusive to him during their marriage.

However, Heard called these claims false when she told Entertainment Weekly about her excitement to return to the franchise. The "Rum Diary" star is looking at a 2021 date for the start of production, although the studio has yet to officially confirm "Aquaman 2."

"I'm so excited to film that," she said and thanked the fans for their love and support for Mera.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she added.

Heard also addressed the petitions asking for her removal in "Aquaman 2." One such petition on Change.org has now reached over a million signatures since it was opened in 2019. The plea described the actress as a "domestic abuser" who made Depp suffer during their marriage.

"Since Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser," reads an excerpt from the petition.

Heard described these petitions as "paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media." She is not worried that it will directly affect her role in "Aquaman 2" since they "don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality."

"Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year.," she said.

Heard may have confirmed her return as Mera in "Aquaman 2", But fans have to wait for the official casting announcement from Warner Bros. Jason Momoa is likely to return since he plays the titular character.