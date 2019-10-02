When "American Horror Story: 1984" episode 3 airs Wednesday, expect lots of chasing, creepiness and spine-chilling moments. The upcoming episode is titled "Slashdance" and the camp members will see death closely.

The last week, "AHS" season 9 revealed Brooke's backstory about her disastrous wedding. She finds herself attracted to Montana. Meanwhile, Richard Ramirez is revealed to be the Night Stalker, who has eyes on Brooke. Blake is dead and the hiker Jonas resurrects again and is said to be the ghost of the counsellor in the 1970s. Hence, we know why he keeps coming alive. Elsewhere, the two groups led by Trevor and Rita fail to escape and find themselves trapped in cabins with someone frantically banging on their doors.

When the show returns with "AHS:1984" episode 3, be prepared to witness more madness. The official synopsis does not reveal much about the plot of the upcoming segment. It is hard to figure what's coming next for Brooke and other camp members. However, fans are assured that the drama and chaos continue in the woods. And, this time there seems to be no escape for the trapped persons.

"Imitation is the best form of tragedy. Coming clean can be pretty messy," reads the official synopsis for "AHS" episode 09X03.

Furthermore, the promo is quite suggestive of the mayhem to come. Even though some of them find an escape from the cabins, death in the form of a serial killer continues to follow them. At the end of the trailer, Xavier finds someone fallen in a big pit, who claims that he is dying there. Whether it's just another trap or real, remains to be seen.

"AHS:1984" is a tribute to the 1980s slasher movies.

"I think it's gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for '80s horror, you're in for a treat," "AHS" executive producer Tim Minear told The Wrap.

"AHS" season 9 stars Emma Roberts as Brooke, Billie Lourd as Montana, Leslie Grossman as Margaret, Cody Fern as Xavier, Matthew Morrison as Trevor, Gus Kenworthy as Chet Clancy, Angelica Ross as Rita, and Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez.

"AHS: 1984" airs on Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FX.