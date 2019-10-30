"American Horror Story: 1984" (AHS) is almost over with only three episodes left to air. Meanwhile, fans are certain that there is more to the "AHS" season 9 story and are curious to find out how it unfolds in the final few episodes. Spoilers for "AHS:1984" suggest huge twist in the plot.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "AHS:1984" episode 8.]

"American Horror Story" season 9 happens to be the shortest one so far with a nine-episode run. "AHS:1984" episode 8 will be the penultimate segment that is expected to treat fans with some big reveals, twisty twists and shockers.

Looking at the official synopsis, it is clear that fans will be delighted to see the directions things are moving. The official description of episode 8 titled "Rest in Pieces" teases the resurrection of a "deadly trio." As the show opens, for its final two episodes a new era of horrifying events unfold at Camp Redwood. Meanwhile, the former counsellors take measures to keep history from repeating itself and prevent slaughter and bloodbath.

The promo for the upcoming episode is yet to be unravelled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of "AHS:1984" episode 7 titled "Lady in White" airing on Wednesday.

In the meantime, it is ascertained that episode 8 will be big for this season as well as the upcoming Season 10. Fans are suggested to keep looking for Easter Eggs hinting at next year's storyline in the eighth chapter of "AHS:1984".

Speaking with TV Guide, showrunner Ryan Murphy promised a big clue in episode 8.

"But keep watching," Murphy said. "There will be probably a big one in Episode 8."

It is hard to say what references the show will reveal, but the showrunner confirmed it has nothing to do with George Orwell's classic novel 1984.

"AHS:1984" features Emma Roberts as Brooke, Billie Lourd as Montana, Leslie Grossman as Margaret, Zach villa as Richard Ramirez, John Carroll Lynch as Mr. Jingles.

"AHS:1984" airs Wednesdays on FX.