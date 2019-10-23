With only three episodes left in "American Horror Story:1984," fans are concerned about the fate of Brooke Thompson, Montana and other Camp Redwood residents. Fans can expect to get some serious answers to the mystery when "AHS:1984" episode 7 goes on air.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "AHS season 9 episode 7.]

"AHS: 1984" episode 7 is titled "The Lady in White" and it is going to unravel a twisty twist in the storyline. Even though the official synopsis is extremely brief and vague, it suggests a big revelation. If you think you know everything about Camp Redwood's past, let us warn you there is more to come.

There is one more story about Camp Redwood left to tell. The description for "AHS:1984" episode 7 suggests unravelling of a "hidden chapter" of the camp that has been a site for deadly massacres.

Additionally, one survivor will find him or herself helping a "stranded hitchhiker". It is true, the story of Redwood camp is not yet over. Fans have witnessed multiple deaths and resurrections throughout season 9. Another resurrection might be coming soon as suggested by several fan theories floating around the internet.

Meanwhile, the promo for "AHS:1984" episode 7 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of the milestone episode, "Episode 100" airing on Wednesday. The upcoming segment marks the 100th episode of the series and will reveal who survived the horrors of Redwood camp and how they are dealing with the consequences of the choices they made in the past.

"American Horror Story," the anthology horror series, is known for bringing back familiar cast members in different roles. According to the recent reports, Golden Globe-winning star Dylan McDermott is joining the series for its current season. According to Daily Mail, the actor who featured as a series regular in "Murder House" and "Asylum" was pictured filming alongside Emma Roberts, who plays the role of Brooke in "AHS:1984." McDermott confirmed the news by posting his picture from the sets on his official Instagram account. Details about his role remain unknown.

"AHS:1984" airs Wednesdays on FX.