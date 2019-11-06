"American Horror Story: 1984" is nearing its finale already. Since its the shortest season so far in the series, the show will come to an end next week with episode 9. Here is everything we know so far about the much-anticipated finale that is speculated to drop some major twists.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "AHS: 1984" episode 9]

"AHS: 1984" episode 9 is titled "Final Girl" and it could possibly be the reference to the 2015 slasher movie. Here, at Camp Redwood, the last survivor of the camp becomes the final girl. The official synopsis for the finale episode remains vague with a little information for fans.

According to the official description of "AHS:1984" finale, the nightmare at Camp Redwood is not over yet. There is one more lost soul that will return for revenge.

"Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure," reads the synopsis as on Spoiler TV.

With so many souls wandering in the vicinity and multiple resurrections, it is hard to say who they are referring to. There are several theories floating on the internet predicting who this "final girl" is. According to Pop Sugar, while Brooke remains the most obvious candidate, it could be anyone out of Donna, Margaret or Trevor.

Additionally, in its typical style "AHS:1984" will drop some major hints about "American Horror Story" season 10 ahead of its finale. The news was confirmed by showrunner Ryan Murphy.

The series has not given out any major clue as yet. However, things are about to change. Speaking with TV Guide at the "American Horror Story" 100th Episode red carpet, Murphy told fans to stay tuned as some "big" clues are coming in the upcoming penultimate.

"But keep watching," Murphy said about 100th episode which also happens to be "AHS:1984" penultimate. "There will be probably a big one in Episode 8."

Meanwhile, in the next chapter, a "deadly trio" will return to unleash a new era of insanity and bloodbath. And the counsellors will put everything on the line to keep history from repeating itself.

"AHS:1984" finale (episode 9) airs Wednesday, November 13 on FX, starring Emma Roberts as Brooke, Billie Lourd as Montana, Leslie Grossman as Margaret, Matthew Morrison as Trevor, John Carroll Lynch as Mr. Jingles.