After skipping "American Horror Story: 1984," series' fan-favourite cast member Sarah Paulson is returning for its upcoming tenth season. Making her comeback to the popular horror anthology series, Paulson reportedly will be seen in the role of a "central character."

Paulson who did not appear in the ninth season of the franchise made the big announcement during her appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. While she was promoting her upcoming FX series, "Mrs. America," she made the big revelation.

"I did ask Ryan [Murphy], 'If the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back?' and he said, 'Yes, you could say.' So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story," Paulson said as quoted by US Weekly.

Meanwhile, the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe winner has appeared in eight seasons out of nine seasons of "AHS" so far. For her roles in the series, she has received several laurels and critical acclaim.

As she confirms her return to the show, she refrained from revealing any details about her character in the tenth season of "AHS." However, she promised her she will be back full-time, and it won't just be a guest appearance.

"I have no idea what it will be," she added. "I'm not coming back as a guest part. I would be a central character."

The last time she made an appearance on "AHS: Apocalypse" wherein she played multiple characters. In the meantime, the veteran star is set to make her debut in another FX's megahit series "Impeachment: American Crime Story." She will reportedly be playing the role of Linda Tripp, a character inspired by US Civil Servant with the same name, who played an important role in the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal of 1998.

Meanwhile, FX recently made another big announcement stating that the horror series has been renewed for another three seasons. The show has been picked up for 11, 12, and 13 seasons.

In addition, "AHS" season 10 is slated to be released later this year. However, there is no official premiere date yet.