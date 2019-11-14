"American Horror Story: 1984" featured its bloody conclusion, tonight. With a massive time-jump, the show introduced Bobby Richter, son of Mr. Jingles. Turns out, Donna and Brooke both are the final girls. Meanwhile, Bobby Richter gets a happy ending and leaves Camp Redwood alive after a mini-family reunion.

Even before "American Horror Story" season 8 premiered, FX has announced season 10, but it was made official in August 2018. Since it is horror anthology series that brings new stories every season, it is a lot difficult to predict what's coming next. Nevertheless, showrunner Ryan Murphy had already promised a big clue in "AHS:1984" episode 8, which happened to be an all-important penultimate to season 9.

Now, speculations are running rampant, and several publications are guessing "American Horror Story" season 10 will revolve around aliens. According to The Sun, the tenth season could be about aliens and space travel. Fans would remember, the subject was briefly touched upon during season 2 titled "Asylum."

The clues were drawn from Donna and Brooke's conversation about aliens in episode 8.

"Back in the 70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster – all that Leonard Nimoy In Search Of...," Donna, as played by Angelica Ross said. The topic was briefly introduced with Donna's reference to the "best UFO case of the year" by The National Enquirer.

"In Search Of..." was a 70s television series based on the exploration of mysterious phenomena and creatures including aliens. Fans are now speculating that "American Horror Story" will carry with it an element of intergalactic stories alongside supernatural creatures.

In addition, "American Horror Story" veteran Sarah Paulson, who was absent throughout the "1984" season has expressed her interest in returning to the series as a vampire from space. She made the big reveal during her interview with Variety.

"One time, I said I'd like it be to vampires in space when I'm 99 and I hope the show is still going then," she said.

As for the return date, there is no official date yet for "American Horror Story" season 10, but it is speculated to be premiering sometime in September just as its previous seasons.