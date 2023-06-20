Andy Murray has been on fire so far this season, and his fans have high hopes for him at the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Unfortunately, it has been revealed that two of his four children won't be able to watch him from the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis Club due to age restrictions.

Wimbledon is known to have strict rules including the all-white outfits. Several other restrictions are in place both for players and members of the audience, and one such rule bans children below five years old to watch from the stands.

Murray has four children with his wife, Kim, and only Sophia, 7, and Edie, 5, will likely be allowed to join their mother in the player's box when Wimbledon gets underway from July 3 to July 16, 2023. The couple's two younger children, Teddy and Lola, can be at the venue but will only be able to watch from designated areas within the facility because they are only three and two years old, respectively.

However, they may be allowed to come out to the stands as their father walks on to the court and after his matches have concluded. The restrictions, however, will be strictly in place while play is in session.

Murray is well aware of the rules, and thinks that it would probably be best for his children to watch from the comfort of their home. "They are not all allowed to watch. They have pretty strict rules. One of them who could potentially do it is probably the one least interested in watching!," he said, revealing that his eldest daughter is not a huge tennis fan at least for now.

He also revealed that the venue does have a place for kids to stay, which is actually an option that is not always available. "They have a nice creche and places for the kids to hang out, which isn't the case at loads of tournaments. But I am sure they would be happier being at home rather than sitting in a creche."

Murray's is enjoying having his family see him play

The former world number 1 has returned to the tour after suffering what many, perhaps even himself, thought could be a career ending injury back in 2019. Those who watched his tearful announcement that he was set to undergo a hip resurfacing surgery back in January 2019 will be amazed to see him winning back-to-back trophies in 2023.

He won the Nottingham Open on Sunday, and he admitted that he was surprised to see his wife and kids cheering him on from the box. After winning the final 6-4, 6-4 over Frenchman Arthur Cazaux on Father's Day, he said during his on-court interview that he would like to see his kids. The Scot was then surprised to hear his children shouting "we're here" from the stands. "I didn't know they were here. I had no idea they were coming," he said

Disappointment at Surbiton

The surprise appearance at the Nottingham Open came at the heels of his victory at Surbiton last week, where he admitted that he was disappointed that the rain forced his children to go home before they could watch him lift the trophy.

"They came last week for the final at Surbiton and they turned up and it started raining. So then they had to go home for the kids' bedtime so they missed the end of the match," he said.

All eyes on Wimbledon

Prior to his hip resurfacing surgery, Murray was able to slug it out with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He is a former world number one and a two-time Wimbledon champion, and has also won the US Open. Murray has appeared in eleven Grand Slam finals, and many believe he could have been able to rake in more titles save for the fact that he had the fate of playing alongside three of the best (men's) tennis players of all time.

Nevertheless, many are still hoping that he could still put together an impressive performance at Wimbledon this year. He missed the French Open earlier this month to focus on his grass court preparations, and winning two tournaments in a row has made his fans giddy with excitement.

Murray is also competing at the Queen's Club Championships in London this week, where he will hope to reach the semi-finals in order to get seeded for Wimbledon. He has returned to the Top 40 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018. He now sits at number 38 after the Nottingham win, and is expected to gather more points at Queens.

He is on a 10-match winning streak on grass, and he will want to extend that all the way to Wimbledon. However, he will have a number of tough opponents this week, starting with first round opponent Alex de Minaur, whom he will face on Tuesday.