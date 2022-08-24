Jorgelina Cardoso, the wife of Angel di Maria, has painted a horrific picture of their time with Manchester United. The 40-year-old confirmed that she begged the Argentina international not to move to England, but admitted that the money offered was too good to turn down.

Di Maria signed for the Red Devils in 2014 for a then British-record transfer fee of £59.7 million from Real Madrid. It was viewed as a prudent piece of business on United's part, especially since the Argentine arrived on the back of impressive performances in the World Cup and Champions League.

But he failed to capture his best form in Manchester, despite making a promising start. Di Maria struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and after falling out with then manager Louis van Gaal, he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain just 11 months later in a deal worth £44 million.

The 34-year-old, who joined Juventus on a free transfer this summer, admitted in 2015 that he was unhappy at United, and also confirmed his fallout with Van Gaal. Di Maria's wife has now elaborated on their situation, talking about how after a holiday in Manchester, she told Di Maria to move anywhere in the world but England.

"We were friends with Giannina Maradona, Sergio Aguero's wife, and we travelled to Manchester on vacation for a year. It was always horrible! We came home and I said: 'If you're ever transferred, make sure it's anywhere in the world but England,'" Cardoso said, as quoted by Metro.

Cardoso not only painted a dreadful picture of their lives in Manchester, but also revealed how she fought Di Maria over his insistence on moving to England. The mother of two not only criticised the people, but also the food on offer compared to Madrid.

"Angel came to me one day and said: 'Look at this proposal from Manchester United'. I didn't want to go, I told him to go alone. 'Let's go both of us', he replied. It was a lot of money, more than the Spaniards had offered," she added.

"I told him 'no way, no way', but he kept saying we will be a little more financially secure and we have to go," Cardoso said. "We fought about it. I don't blame him for going there. It was horrible, so horrible. I just told him, 'Darling, I want to kill myself, it's nighttime at two o'clock.'"