Manchester United are ready to improve their offer to sign Antony after Ajax rejected their opening £67.8 million (€80m) bid. The Red Devils are determined to sign the Brazilian, but Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder remains "positive" over the winger remaining in Amsterdam for at least one more season.

Antony was left out of the squad for Ajax's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. The Brazil international is pushing for a move to England to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag, but the Eredivisie club will not change their stance unless the English top-flight club increase their offer.

Schreuder made it clear after the game on Sunday that he has told Ajax to resist any offer from United. He feels the club need not sell after already seeing a number of players leave this summer, including Lisandro Martinez, who joined United in a £57 million deal.

The Dutch coach remains confident Antony will remain at the Johann Cruyff Arena for at least another season despite omitting him from Sunday's game. The Brazilian was part of the squad for Ajax's opening game of the season against Groningen, where he scored a stunning solo goal as they ran out as 6-1 winners.

"Yes, my feeling is good. I understand Antony. But you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don't think Manchester United are playing Champions League football," Schreuder told NOS.

"I want Antony to stay. I am assuming that the club will not sell him. The money that is being thrown around these days is crazy. But I would not find it okay if we sell another player. We are in a powerful position, financially."

United are unwilling to relent in their pursuit of Antony and are expected to return with a second bid. The 20-time English champions are ready to get closer to Ajax's new £84.8 million (€100m) valuation of the wide forward as Ten Hag's desperate search for attacking reinforcements continues.

The Premier League big guns, however, are not pinning all their hopes on Antony and have identified PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo as their fallback option. The Netherlands international is also open to moving to Old Trafford this summer, and could be available for just £34 million.