Angel Reese's rise from Baltimore's basketball courts to the global runway marks a historic moment for sport and fashion alike.

The 23-year-old WNBA star, famously known as the 'Bayou Barbie', is set to become the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a landmark in both her athletic and personal journey.

From Baltimore Beginnings To Basketball Greatness

Angel Reese was born on 6 May 2002 in Randallstown, Maryland, to Angel and Michael Reese. Her passion for basketball began early, learning the game from her mother, who had played professionally in Luxembourg and was inducted into the UMBC Athletics Hall of Fame.

Raised mainly by her mother and maternal grandparents, Reese spent her childhood competing in local leagues, often matching up against her younger brother Julian, who would also go on to play college basketball.

By her teenage years, Reese's skills were drawing attention beyond Baltimore. She attended Saint Frances Academy, where she became one of the top high school players in the United States. ESPN ranked her the number two recruit in the country in 2020, and she earned McDonald's All-American honours the same year. During this time, she played with Team Takeover in Washington, D.C., under coach Ron James in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League — a circuit known for producing future professionals.

College Career And Record-Breaking Achievements

Reese began her college basketball journey with the Maryland Terrapins, where she was the highest-ranked recruit in program history. Her freshman season was interrupted by a fractured right foot, but she returned to form as a sophomore, earning third-team All-American honours from the Associated Press. In 2022, she transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU), where her performance would cement her name in NCAA history.

At LSU, Reese became a unanimous first-team All-American and led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship title. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after setting the NCAA single-season record for double-doubles and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) single-season record for rebounds. Her dominance on the court continued into her senior year, where she was named SEC Player of the Year and an All-American for a second consecutive season.

From College Star To WNBA Record Breaker

In April 2024, Reese entered the professional arena when she was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA draft. Her rookie season was immediately impactful — she was named a WNBA All-Star and broke the league's single-season record for rebounds. Beyond her domestic success, Reese represented the United States internationally, helping the national team win a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

Her on-court success has been matched by growing influence off it. In 2025, Reese appeared on the cover of Vogue, a milestone that hinted at her future ambitions in fashion and broadcasting.

Having graduated from LSU with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies — focusing on Communication Studies, Leadership Development and Psychology — Reese has expressed interest in pursuing media and modelling opportunities after her playing career.

The Victoria's Secret Runway Moment

Reese announced her latest milestone on Instagram, sharing that she would walk the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Posting a video of herself in a pink robe and black lingerie, she captioned: 'Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria's Secret Angel. I'm finally getting my wings.' Her appearance marks the first time in the brand's history that a professional athlete will walk its runway.

Victoria's Secret welcomed Reese with an announcement calling her debut 'major' and revealed that the show would feature an all-female musical lineup, including Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, KAROL G and TWICE. The annual fashion show, which began in 2001, was paused between 2019 and 2023 before making its return last year. Past performers have included Cher, Tyla and Lisa, while models such as Tyra Banks, Kate Moss, and the Hadid sisters have graced its stage.