Anita Rani was one of the top contenders in the 2015 season of "Strictly Come Dancing," where she partnered with Gleb Savchenko and Neil Jones, but couldn't make it to the finals. The TV presenter recently said that she feels her position in the show as well as several other parts of her career would have turned out differently if she wasn't a person of colour.

In a recent conversation with Radio Times, Anita said about the reality TV dance competition series, "I still find myself wondering whether I would have got into the final if I didn't have a brown face."

"There are various points in my career where I wonder what would have happened if I was blonde-haired and blue-eyed, and sometimes I don't think things would have played out the same way if I was white. I've put that Strictly question into my book (upcoming memoir "The Right Sort Of Girl") to leave people pondering, because I'm just not sure," the 43-year-old added.

The broadcaster also noted that women and particularly women of colour are "told not to be angry" and how when they are cross about injustice it is "flipped" so they are the problem. She added that the issue seems like an industry-wide problem.

Recalling her experience when she first joined BBC's "Countryfile" as a co-host in 2015, the star revealed that she would sometimes get racist and sexist comments from people who wanted to tell her what they thought of her hosting the programme. However, she noted that people have generally been receptive to her role on the show as well as her hosting duties on BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour."

Despite her concerns, the journalist is willing to participate in "Strictly" again, except that she wants to win this time. She said that she still gets excited when she sees an Asian person on television and believes her success on the show would also have meant a lot to others.

Anita's latest comments come soon after she revealed that a colleague, who appears to be one of the "so-called educated, well-travelled, liberal TV types," called her by the racist P-word at work. "Afterwards, I thought, 'Who the f*** am I?' What has happened in my life where I just allow that to happen?'' she told Mail on Sunday's You magazine.