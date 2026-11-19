At $83 (£63) a share, Anthropic, maker of the Claude chatbot, is valued at about $1.5 trillion (£1.14 trillion), putting it on course to become the biggest stock market listing in history as investors question whether the AI boom is a bubble.

The price, set on Wednesday, is above the $70-$78 (£53-£59) range the company had signalled. Anthropic had originally sought to raise up to $64.4 billion (£49 billion) by selling 825 million shares. The offering was increased to about 980 million shares and raised about $81.3 billion (£61.8 billion), Reuters reported. Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.

A separate $26 billion (£19.8 billion) private placement, priced at the same level and sold to technology companies including Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA, is not part of the public offering.

Orders reportedly exceeded the number of shares available by more than six times before pricing. That could support gains on the first day of trading, but does not guarantee the shares will hold their value.

The Forecasts Behind the Valuation

Analyst projections cited in the briefing put Anthropic's revenue at $52 billion (£39.6 billion) this year and $135 billion (£102.7 billion) in 2027. These are forecasts, not reported results, and the valuation depends on investors believing such growth can continue. The company also faces substantial computing and development costs.

Revenue is concentrated, too. About a quarter comes from a small group of companies, including Google and Amazon, the briefing says, while the US accounts for roughly two-thirds. Google and Amazon are also investors in Anthropic.

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI employees, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei. Dario Amodei is chief executive.

AI Stocks Face a Test

The listing follows declines in AI stocks. NVIDIA has fallen from its peak, according to the briefing, while computing providers CoreWeave and Nebius have dropped sharply amid concerns about financing and spending. Chipmakers, data-centre operators and energy suppliers had benefited from investor demand for the infrastructure behind the AI boom.

Fiona Cincotta, a market analyst, said the flotation gives public investors a more direct way to invest in a pure-play AI developer. She said Anthropic's valuation could become a reference point for how investors judge the wider AI trade.

Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University and author of Taming Silicon Valley, has questioned whether the industry's spending can be justified by its returns. 'The more companies build AI models, the technology becomes commoditised, eliminating meaningful competitive advantages and driving down prices,' he said.

Eileen Burbidge, founder of Passion Capital, was more cautious. 'Maybe the growth of the bubble has slowed down a little bit, but actually I wouldn't be willing to say that it's about to burst yet,' she said.

Risks Beyond the Trading Floor

Concerns cited in the briefing include job losses, energy and water use, and local resistance to new data centres. It says these concerns are increasingly prominent in parts of the US.

Dario Amodei has warned that advanced AI could enable biological weapons, mass surveillance and authoritarian control, and displace white-collar workers. Some critics have questioned whether Anthropic's own rapid development is consistent with those warnings.