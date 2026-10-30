Anthropic, the developer of the Claude family of artificial intelligence models, reported $98.205 billion (£73.7 billion) in aggregate intrinsic value for outstanding stock options as of 30 June 2026. This accounting measure represents the difference between the estimated fair value of the underlying common shares at the measurement date and the options' exercise prices. It is not an estimate based on the company's potential IPO valuation.

Its workforce grew from about 940 employees at the end of 2024 to 5,300 by 30 September 2026, according to its registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 26 October.

Some investors have discussed a potential $1.5 trillion (£1.1 trillion) valuation for Anthropic, Reuters reported on 15 October, down from the roughly $2 trillion previously anticipated by some investors. The filing does not set an IPO price, and the eventual valuation remains uncertain.

Early Employees Could Gain From Equity Awards

Equity awards can create substantial wealth when a private company lists publicly, particularly for employees who joined early and acquired shares or options at lower prices. However, Anthropic's filing does not disclose enough information about individual holdings to establish how many employees could become centi-millionaires.

The reported intrinsic value reflects the difference between the estimated value of the underlying common shares and the options' exercise prices. Anthropic disclosed a weighted-average exercise price of $2.89 for its outstanding options. The aggregate figure is not cash already received by employees, and it does not establish the value any individual will realise after taxes, exercise costs and applicable trading restrictions.

What the S-1 Reveals About Employee Equity

The $98.205 billion figure covers all outstanding options. Options that were already vested and exercisable accounted for $50.077 billion (£37.6 billion) in aggregate intrinsic value as of 30 June. The distinction matters because unvested awards remain subject to conditions, while aggregate figures reveal neither the distribution of equity across the workforce nor each employee's potential proceeds.

The filing also reported $23.7 billion (£17.8 billion) in unrecognised compensation expense associated with restricted stock units (RSUs), which is expected to be recognised over a weighted-average period of about 2.1 years. Had the offering been completed on 30 June, Anthropic would have recorded $2.9 billion (£2.2 billion) in cumulative stock-based compensation expense related to RSUs. These are accounting expenses associated with equity awards, not sums promised to employees as cash.

In April, Anthropic completed a tender offer covering 179,883,540 Class A shares at $25.9136 each, for a total purchase price of about $4.66 billion (£3.5 billion). The transaction gave selected shareholders, including current and former employees, an opportunity to sell shares. It does not establish how much any individual received or still owns.

Taxes and Lock-Ups Limit Immediate Access to Wealth

An IPO valuation does not translate directly into spendable wealth. Employees may face taxes and exercise costs, while vesting conditions and restrictions on share sales or transfers can limit when equity can be realised.

Anthropic's filing outlines staged restrictions for certain eligible directors, officers and current or former employees and consultants, subject to applicable agreements and conditions. Eligible holders may transfer up to 10% of covered securities beginning on the first trading day, with a further 35% permitted after the release of the company's 2026 annual financial results. The provisions do not apply identically to every holder or security.

Founders Retain Voting Control as Revenue Grows

Anthropic's seven co-founders include chief executive Dario Amodei and president Daniela Amodei. The filing says Class F common stock held through Founder LLC represents 50.1% of voting power on matters generally submitted to shareholders, subject to specified exceptions. This voting control is distinct from economic ownership: voting rights alone do not establish how much of the company's financial value the founders hold.

The filing says Anthropic contributed 846,840,960 Class N shares to Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary. As of 30 June 2026, those shares represented 5% of fully diluted shares, assuming full conversion of the Amazon notes. The board may approve further contributions under a framework tied to specified share-price milestones, but additional contributions are discretionary rather than automatic.

Each co-founder has pledged to dedicate 80% of their personal equity in Anthropic to philanthropy. The filing describes these pledges as voluntary, revocable expressions of intent rather than legally binding obligations.

Anthropic reported trailing 12-month revenue per employee above $6.6 million (£5 million) as of 30 September 2026. Over the preceding year, revenue increased by about 1,200%, while headcount grew by about 170%. Revenue per employee is not profit and does not measure the wealth of individual staff members.

How many employees will ultimately become centi-millionaires remains unknown. The filing establishes the scale of Anthropic's outstanding options and the conditions governing employee equity, but it does not reveal how many workers will ultimately hold $100 million in net worth.